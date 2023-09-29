3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On October 3, 2023

With the Moon in Gemini, we can go either way on this day, but for the three zodiac signs, the emphasis is more on the idea that we also have the Sun trine Moon as our guiding light today. This is good news for lovers. Sun trine Moon shines a light on romance, and should we be up for some, then 'some' is exactly what we'll be seeing.

This transit works with our moods; if all we can see is doom and gloom, then Sun trine Moon will heighten the experience. The great part is that all we want out of today is to know we are loved and that the love we share is received well. We're in luck in that regard.

For three zodiac signs, it's a goal. It's October 3, 2023, and we are feeling mighty fine. We don't want to give up this feeling; in fact, we want the share the wealth, so to speak. For those of us who are not in romantic relationships, today introduces the idea that it not only can happen for us, but it may just happen today; we may meet that special person on this day, during the Sun trine Moon.

If we are already with someone we love, we can expect to learn something new about them today and grow from our experience together. There's an attitude of togetherness that comes with this day, and it encourages us to be social and outgoing. Friendliness comes very naturally during Sun trine Moon, and on this day, October 3, 2023, we will see these three zodiac signs at the top of the game.

Gemini, Leo and Aquarius are the three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on October 3, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've decided that the best way to go is via the route of positivity, and being that you fluctuate emotionally very, very often, you can say that on this day, October 3, 2023, during the transit of Sun trine Moon, you've made the right choice, Gemini. Really, who could blame you for being negative, as it's a tricky world we live in right now, but taking the higher road for the sake of your health and your love life is a great decision, and you will feel so good about yourself throughout this day, simply because it was YOU who decided that you were tired of feeling down in the dumps, so why NOT adopt a great attitude?

That's how you'll come across today, too. People in your life will notice that you're practically shining, and you will be very friendly and warm to everyone in your life, especially your lovely romantic partner. Expect great results from doing the right thing; you'll notice that you can't go wrong today.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

So far, the week has been really delivering the good stuff, and you mean to keep it up. However, today really makes you aware of how wonderful everything seems to be going, and that is because whenever there's a transit like Sun trine Moon, Leo benefits from it immensely.

So, expect to be both the life of the party and the party-thrower, as your desire for social activity will be at an all-time high. You'll do whatever you do with a partner on your arm; this person really loves and believes in you, and this, too, brings about feelings of gratitude. You feel lucky and charmed on October 3, 2023. You are charismatic and attractive to many people, but you only have eyes for that one special person in your life. Enjoy your beautiful day, Leo, as it's all seemingly laid out for your benefit.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You finally feel as though you are in the right place at the right time when it comes to your love life. You might not have a partner at this time, but you are quite certain that the person you have been either seeing or have your eye on is going to turn into that partner. You'd be right, too, as there is much going on in your life right now, romantically, and all of it is being heavily supported by the transit of Sun trine Moon on this day, October 3, 2023.

You'll find that you can put into words the ideas and concepts that only yesterday had you feeling too shy or inhibited to take on. Words flow easily and gracefully from your lips today, and you'll be quite the charmer in front of the person you wish to charm. That works out well, doesn't it, Aquarius? Goal met! Nice to know that you can accomplish exactly what you want when you want it. Good going!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.