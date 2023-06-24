Where You're Most Likely To Meet Your Future Spouse, According To Research

Life is busy.

If you're a single woman looking to maximize your time spent looking for a future husband, you probably wonder: is it better to try dating online, hit up a bar, have friends set me up, or search for Mr. Right at work?

Maybe we should just give up on finding love altogether and agree to all split rent because that along with men these days is ridiculous.

A Match study of 11,000 people revealed that work/school remains the number one place to meet a spouse.

Meeting through mutual friends fell in at number two. One in six surveyed met their wives or husbands online, meaning online dating trumped bars and clubs as the third most popular place to meet prospective dates.

Office romance and meeting via friends are old standbys, but that nearly 20 percent of Match's large sample found lasting love online sounds like progress, doesn't it? This makes sifting through profiles and crafting witty messages officially more of a mating call than buying a round of drinks. And my mating call is not an impressive one, and I don't even know how to write a decent one.

The study goes on to report that one in five have dated or are currently in a committed relationship with someone they met online. While online dating may have once been regarded as a mecca for socially inept weirdos or perpetually fed-up cat ladies, now just about everyone smiles from a computer screen somewhere, handing out winks and pretending to know more about Wes Anderson than they claim on their "movies" section.

It's as second nature as making eye contact at a party. You don't have to dress up to go out anymore, you can just sit at home and watch reruns of Gossip Girl as you swipe on potential husbands and get romantic messages about what your bra size is. Love has never been easier.

These results make sense, right? Relationships have a better go at it if you meet while bright-eyed and rational, than in a dark club in the early morning hours. Plus, who really has time to go out on the prowl?

Sometimes it's just so much easier to slip into some sweats and browse through a selection of potential mates like you would handbags than to squeeze into something attractive and pretend to feel comfortable in a crowd, although if you do meet someone in a club you have a lower chance at getting catfished, but who can trust their judgment when they're drunk?

Every man I've ever gone on dates with from an online dating site has trampled on my heart, but the science doesn't lie.

Melissa Noble is a freelance writer and blogger who writes about love, relationships, and trending news stories.