Every Individual Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For September 25, 2023

Today the Sun is in Libra, and the Moon spends the day in Aquarius. Here's your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for September 25, 2023, based on the day's energy.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, September 25, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

As an optimist, you're always so eager to find the bright side to a situation, so when life hands you lemons, you're all about creating the sweetest lemonade you can handle. However, this tarot card indicates that you may be blind to the good that's in your life right now. Try not to hyper-focus your attention on what's not working. Count your blessings, too. There are so many to consider today.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

You aren't one to hog the spotlight, but today, you have something significant you want to say to your friends and the world. As you carefully type out your message on your favorite social media app and hit the post button, consider the impact of what you're about to do. You may not intend your thoughts to go viral, but they can. Be ready.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

Look at you, Gemini. You have so many amazing skills and qualities that you can tap into to reinvent yourself and make life interesting consistently. But you're limiting yourself lately to a daily routine: work and then home. It's time to branch out and see what captures your attention. You need something to get your mental juices flowing and keep that mind of yours stiumulated.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Beneath your calm exterior is a person who is filled with vitality. You don't want to spend today sitting at home. You need to go out into the world and expend your physical energy. Try a safe adrenaline rush activity. Go for a hike. Check out your local park to see if they offer canoeing or rafting. Play a video game that gets your heart pumping.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Leo, you're just a lover, and there's really nothing you can do to hide your soft side. Today, you never know where the winds of change may take you. You could be rushing out to pick up a surprise bouquet of flowers for yourself (or your significant other). You might order your favorite local pizza and fine dine at home by candlelight. It's definitely a Retro-Style Romantic movie night on Roku.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

People who don't know you well may not see your soft and warm side, but you love to entertain others. This week, plan a friend social activity where everyone comes with a dish to share. This time of year is perfect for entertaining friends and family. So start thinking about what you want to do — perhaps UNO or Bunco night will be fun.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Love can take you so far. When you are in love with someone, you feel like you can climb mountains and do things you once would never do. This tarot card reveals how open your heart is now. You're ready to explore all that love has to offer and give of yourself openly and without fear.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Add the song "Ain't No Mountain High Enough' to your Spotify playlist. This tarot card is a vibe where you are unstoppable. You're ready to reach your goals in life fearlessly. You have nothing to lose and only everything to gain. Today, when life seems harder than you had imagined, you'll hang in until you reach that finish line.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You tend to appreciate what's concrete and tangible, but you are no stranger to the spiritual side of life. Today, you connect with your higher power and the energy of life around you. Your spirit guides are there to help you see the world from an intuitive perspective. Your Third Eye is wide open.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You're not alone, Capricorn. This tarot card speaks to your faith and belief, so if you are in the midst of a spiritual struggle return to your roots; it's time to reconnect and restore your belief in the unknown. Your higher power sees all that you are going through. You have so many angels close by, watching and keeping you safe. Everything is as it is meant to be and you're on the path that takes you to your destiny.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

You do love to do things on your own, but there is a lot of truth to the saying, "strength in numbers." There's a project you want to finish that is so good it requires the aid of many experts in their field. You *could* try to do it all on your own, but why? You can get greater, more significant results by finding a tribe you can work with, and who would love to work with you, too.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

It's time to humble yourself and be a student right now. This tarot card isn't saying you aren't an expert in your field, but it does say there is still so much more to learn. You can learn a lot during a short period of time by studying with another person. Let someone be the teacher for today, and as you gain from their knowledge, you learn and become stronger.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.