Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For September 22, 2023

We have important decisions to make, and with today's First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius, we are prepared to put faith in the center of our lives. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign in astrology, based on today's September 22, 2023, tarot horoscope.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, September 22, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Your life is headed in a new direction, Aries. You might be afraid to try something different because what you've known has given you a sense of security. However, this tarot card reveals that all you need to have is a bit of faith. As a door of opportunity opens, you take your first step and see where the path leads. The universe won't let you down, and your fate is waiting for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Your intuitive nature awakens today, and with the Four of Cups as your daily tarot card, it seems that you are ready to restructure an area of your life. You may want to try something that seems destined to fail. Your friends and family may think your idea is illogical. But in your heart, you know this is the right thing to do. Today, this tarot says it's best to follow your instincts and trust your own gut.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

The laws of abundance work in your favor today. This tarot card indicates that the universe is ready to open the floodgates of money and wealth to you. If you want a new job or desire to make more money, start taking steps to make it happen. You might even get an answer to your prayer for more income this week.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

It's time to manage your finances. Even if your spending habits are great, there is always room for improvement. This tarot card is a sign to take a multi-faceted approach to improving your overall financial portfolio. Ask for financial advice from someone who has experience managing money. Read books and look into other currency forms to diversify your wealth-building strategy.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords

It's time to take action. Brilliant ideas are worth working on. You have been dreaming about the future. You can see what you want clearly, and there's no doubt in your mind that you have what it takes to be successful. Today's King of Swords tarot card says you can take charge of your life and go for what you want.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Karma is on your side right now. The Justice tarot card means that legal matters, rulings, and final court decisions will work in your favor. If you have a legal matter, like a divorce, traffic ticket or tort case, that needs to be filed, today is a good time to do it. If you're waiting to hear back from an attorney or want advice, you will find the answers you need.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Expect some conflict, and you may even be tempted to get into an argument about money. The Five of Swords isn't always a positive card as it can indicate stress about financial matters. However, you will learn from this experience and become wiser as you explore a solution. Don't let the fear of not knowing how to handle a credit problem prevent you from calling a creditor or trying to pay. Today, confront matters head-on.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

The Ace of Swords is giving you the green light to trust your thoughts and to believe in yourself. If you have a problem, you're ahead of the game. Today, you have the answers to difficult situations, and people respect your opinions. With the Ace of Swords, your mind is sharp and clear. It's a great day to find solutions to problems. Prayers are answered.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

This love is real. The Knight of Cups is a symbol of romance. Today, your feelings for someone may feel scary because of how deeply you care for them. A romance came to you from out of nowhere. You met, the stars aligned, and the clouds seemed to part. You feel like you've met a soulmate; chances are you have.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Not everyone will agree with your thoughts or opinions. Today, it can feel like you're alone in a crowd. You have so much to offer but not the support to feel empowered. You are trying your best to make things work, yet everything you do isn't working out how you want it to. Today can feel like an uphill climb but don't get discouraged. Once you are aware of a problem, it's much easier to find a solution to solve it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Financial problems will soon be a distant memory. The foundation you need to feel monetarily and emotionally secure is being built brick by brick. Even if you don't enjoy your current job, your hard work will give you the tools and skills to move into something better for your personality and desires. It's OK to let your guard down and breathe. Life is moving in the right direction.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You're so ready for something big to happen in your life. You have been working hard to develop and build your future. Now, it seems as though it is unfolding before your eyes. It's so easy to relax and think that the work you have put in is enough to get you through the final stretch. However, this tarot card lets you know it's still important to be consistent and do the work necessary to make your dreams come true.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.