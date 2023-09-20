Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For September 21, 2023

Today the Sun is in Virgo and the Moon is in Sagittarius. Here is your tarot card reading for September 21, 2023, with a prediction for each zodiac sign in astrology.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Today is one of those days where your stubborn nature can get the best of you. When you pull a Queen of Swords tarot card it indicates that you're more brain than brawn, and you're likely to overthink a situation instead of approach it from a balanced perspective. Today, you lean in on your masculine energy. You're compelled to get things done, and you will, Aries. You will!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

No matter what happens today, you're going to make your goal. The Chariot tarot card makes it clear — today will be an uphill climb, but you're also able to hang in there and see things through to the end.

You may not want to finish what you've started. You may even wonder if the effort is worth the gain; however, you want to keep your promise, so you'll see things through to the end. Go bull!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Today is filled with contradictions and polarities. You may feel one way but act in another. No one will be the wiser to the fact that you're hiding behind a smile and wearing a mask today.

The thing is that you know, and if you ever decide you'd like to take it off and share your sorrows, there are people who care and would like to be there for you. Big hugs!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

You love it when life seems to open the door for you. Today, you're rushing ahead to go through the opening of the next phase of your life.

The Fool tarot card indicates that there's a reward to claim. All you have to do is decide that what you see is what you want. Go for the gusto!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You always see the bright side of a situation. Your ultra-positive outlook rubs off on others and today.

You are ready to claim your spot at the table and enjoy the good things life has to offer. It's going to be a great day that will get even better. Hard work is what pays off. You are lucky and fortunate. The world is your oyster!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Everything is looking good. There's nothing to be worried about, even if your worries turn out to be for the best.

You're entering a golden era where all you do has a glow to it. People feel good about your role in their lives and you also feel a sense of contentment. It's a happy day!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

You want to see everyone happy, but today you carry the burdens of the world on your shoulders. It's almost impossible to recover.

You're over your head, and unsure how to navigate these waters. Instead of hope you feel guilty. So don't let this day go by without reaching out to a friend or someone who can be there for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

There's a dark side to all of us, and today it's what pulls you in. You're tempted to explore the dark arts.

From expanding your psychic awareness to getting a professional astrological reading. Today you feel comfortable with the Moon in your sign. For you, it's a gateway to finding the depths of your own soul.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Look at you, Sagittarius, In your heart, you knew you were destined for this moment. It's time to reinvent yourself.

Do you want to be a career woman? Do you want to stay at home and raise a family? There are important decisions you need to make, and today you have a card saying to start choosing what you want to happen in your future.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

You're known for such an incredible work ethic, and when you see the Ace of Wands, it means you're about ready to start a new career or journey of some sort. If you have a vision of a company you want to create, congratulations but also do the hard work. You inspire and you give hope to others when you pursue your dreams.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

You are a friend to all, but some days it's you who gets lonely. You may be feeling a time crunch for all the things that need to get done today and that can make you feel even more isolated. Today, be the one to reach out to others. You don't have to allow the past to define your social life in the future; you can take steps to build relationships that create a beautiful future and a more vibrant social calendar.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

These are tough times ahead. This tarot card means that you will have to understand yourself and your future. You may not know which path to take or what will distract you from your work; however, you need to start with just one step. A single step can change your future.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.