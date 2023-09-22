Horoscope For September 23, 2023 — Moon In Capricorn

Today's September 23, 2023 horoscope is for all zodiac signs. The Moon spends the day in Capricorn, and the Sun is in Libra. We have energy emphasizing the areas of relationships and careers.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If you're looking for work, today's a great day to submit applications and apply for new job opportunities. The Moon will spend the day in your career sector, helping you to feel mentally and emotionally positive about finding something you enjoy doing. Your self-esteem and courage are up, and this helps you to project a positive image of who you are into the world.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your superpower today is knowing the right thing to do at the right time. When confronted with a challenging problem, Dr. Google may not have the necessary answers. So rather than trust your research skills or ability to figure something out over time, the day is best suited for reaching out to an expert for advice and professional guidance. Don't be afraid to admit when you're not the go-to expert in the room; humble pie will go a long way.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, it's no secret that you don't necessarily enjoy being around negative energy. You may banter and laugh out of sheer politeness, but deep down, you prefer to keep things light and positive. Today, you may perceive someone with power issues; thankfully, it won't be you. But this can disrupt your flow and cause you to wonder how to fix the problem or distance yourself from it. Your flexible personality cannot bend to a plan or vendetta. Today, decide not to allow anything to rob you of your happiness — you decide the status quo.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Aim for balance in your life, Cancer. Today's Capricorn Moon invites you to focus on relationships. Be flexible when talking with others. Try to see the other side. Ask lots of questions and engage in intimate conversations. If you get into a debate or heated discussion, practice diplomacy. Avoid being judgmental or overwork.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Focus on the details, Leo. Today's Moon in Capricorn activates your routines sector. It's the right time to become healthier and more involved in the details of life. Try to get a better night's sleep by turning in earlier. Update your calendar and remove things from your to-do list that someone else can do better. It's time to create habits that build you up and not deflate your day.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Find the romantic moments, Virgo. Buy yourself flowers. Give something to someone who can never repay you. Call up an ex and reconnect for old time's sake. Revisit fond memories, including old family photo albums or photos from childhood and share them with your friends. Listen to jazz and end the day drinking your favorite hot tea.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Get cozy, Libra. The Moon activates your home and family sector. There are a few things that you can do today to bring back the air of hope and safety in your life. Separate yourself from things that you feel are negative online or on television. Plan to cook or bake this weekend for your family. Buy the cookie you promised you wouldn't eat and go out for a longer walk.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Talk things through, Scorpio. Communication can be challenging when the Moon is in Capricorn, but it's still a great time to have an important conversation with someone about life, love and the future. You've been insightful and knowledgeable about a few things lately, and this week may bring an opportunity to do some type of public speaking.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Invest in yourself, Sagittarius. Sign up for a course that helps you to learn a new career skill. With the Moon in your house of money and real estate, think about what you can buy that eventually will pay for itself. A certificate of study program that you can do online. Want to become a certified manager, cosmetologist or aesthetician? Consider signing up to take classes this fall.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today, protect your interests. It's always good to see where your vulnerabilities are online or in your life. Today, take a mini-assessment of what you need to update. Change your password. Back up files on your computer. Get a downloaded transcript of your social media, and be sure that the people on your friend's list are who you want access to.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A chapter in life closes so that another one can be written. This is a time for endings, and while it may be said, it's also a good, happy moment. You're starting all over. You get to pick and choose the ending of this new chapter of life you're writing.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You can have a friend with a heart of gold. People often magically show up and find a way to help when you're in need. This only happens if you open up about your wants and desires. When you keep problems to yourself, no one can know what your situation is. Try to be more transparent.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.