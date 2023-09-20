Horoscope For September 21, 2023 — Moon In Sagittarius

Today's horoscope for September 21, 2023, involves the start of the Fall Equinox, the Moon in Sagittarius and the last few days of Virgo season. Here's what your zodiac sign can expect to experience according to today's astrology forecast.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's an adventure, Aries. With the Moon in Sagittarius, just one day before the Quarter Moon, there's a sense of urgency in the air for travel. It's time to think ahead about where you'd like to go next. A cruise? A trip on a plane? Be sure to explore options with your mate.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You learn by sharing your life with others, Taurus. With the Moon in Sagittarius, just one day before the Quarter Moon, there's a desire to be more open and transparent, even if the activity itself is high risk. You don't mind taking certain changes especially if you feel they are warranted. Today there are few riskier things than sharing your thoughts and ideas with others.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's a day made for love and commitment, Gemini. With the Moon in Sagittarius, just one day before the Quarter Moon, there's a longing to 'seal the deal' and become an item with someone you love. It's wonderful to have your heart come alive after so long. Now you're ready to let those feelings show.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's perfect for spending time in nature, Cancer. With the Moon in Sagittarius, just one day before the Quarter Moon, there's no better time than to be with a beloved pet, or to adopt a small animal like a dog or cat. You may find that owning a furry friend brings a sense of happiness into your life that makes you feel amazingly happy.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You're ready for romance, Leo. With the Moon in Sagittarius, just one day before the Quarter Moon, you feel a sense of urgency in romance. You're ready to fall in love and perhaps, get married one day in the future. If you've not found your soulmate yet, you'll have luck in finding it perhaps during an event or at an in-person function.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's time to focus on the little things that make your life feel comfortable, Virgo. With the Moon in Sagittarius, just one day before the Quarter Moon, it's time to tidy up your home and start feeling more in control of your time. Pull out your comfy sweater and sweatpants, brew a cup of your favorite Holiday coffee, and focus on the little things.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Take conversations seriously today, Libra. With the Moon in Sagittarius, just one day before the Quarter Moon, you're bold and honest. You feel like sharing from the heart and not holding back your thoughts. It's wonderful when you can come to a place and be confident in yourself. Today can help you to see how far you've come and how much further you will go.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Be frugal when you can, Scorpio, as today could become a day made for retail therapy if you're not careful. With the Moon in Sagittarius, just one day before the Quarter Moon, you could overspend on things that you have not given much research or consideration to. Keep a budget and use an accountability partner who can keep you honest when shopping.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today, set a new goal and make self-care a priority. With the Moon in your sign, just one day before the Quarter Moon, it's time to pick what you'd like to see in your future healthwise and not waiver on your goal. You may decide to get back into running or that you want to complete a triathlon. Whatever your goal is, it's important to stay in shape. Today can help you set a goal that makes you feel good inside and out.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Be honest about how you feel when you talk about the past, Capricorn. With the Moon in Sagittarius, just one day before the Quarter Moon, you're ready to say goodbye to things that hurt your heart. You're also ready to say hello to a brighter more satisfying future friendship. This is the foundation for growing a circle of friends you can spend time with.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Spend time with friends who are like-minded, Aquarius. With the Moon in Sagittarius, just one day before the Quarter Moon, you're ready to meet new people and expand your social network. You can rejoin a business networking group or try to find political or religious courses online too.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Maybe it's time to look for a job that allows you to work remotely the way you've always wanted to. With the Moon in Sagittarius, just one day before the Quarter Moon, update your resume, LinkedIn Profile, and other social media signals that indicate to others who you are and what you're all about.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.