Each Individual Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For September 18, 2023

Here's today's tarot horoscope for all zodiac signs in astrology starting September 18, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

It's decision-making time, and when you have the Two of Swords there can be a battle of the minds taking place. You might want one thing, while your partner desires something else — and both of your ideas sound good on paper. Today try to remember that your relationship helps you to grow, even when there are moments of challenge.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Love is hard to define, and sometimes you may feel like you need to see what else is out there to decide if this is the place you want to be. Today's Lovers tarot card warns of distractions and your loyalty being divided by external circumstances.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Love or war? Today an argument can erupt over the tiniest thing. The Five of Swords means that you will have a lot of people wishing to give you an opinion. The topic; however, may be one worthy of discussion but a matter of 'right time, but the wrong place'.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

It's been a beautiful life, Cancer. This tarot card indicates that your friendships perceive you as being the nurturer in the group. Today you may be giving and sharing a lot of advice. You might need some time to refuel yourself, too. So, rest and relax, then come back to slay again tomorrow.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Be patient, Leo. When you get the Temperance tarot card it reveals a moment of decision, and that is to not act the way you had originally thought. Today, things are much kinder and gentler. There's a lot to consider before making any sweeping changes you'd regret. Be wise.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You're in a wonderfully strong position when you receive the King of Pentacles. Money flows. You are able to earn what you need. What you get from others as far as resources flows to you. All you need to do is trust you to get things done.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

It's time to make a snap decision, Libra. You've got one thing that you will need to do and you might not get a lot of time to figure things out. Don't let time become the enemy of action. Today make a quick executive decision and stick to it. The gut is often right on first instinct.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

You've got a lot of skill and amazing talent. Today trust that your abilities are sufficient for what you have to do and who you need to be. Others may feel competitive towards you, but you outshine them all.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Death

It's time to let the past go behind you. The Death tarot card is a sign that a new beginning is about to start. But when things are ready to hit the reset button and begin again, the old has to pass. You're ready to begin a new adventure that's exciting and something to be thrilled about.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

You've got big emotions today, and many of them can be challenging to process all at once. With the Queen of Cups, your feelings are considered superior to logic. You make choices listening to your intuition and sometimes that means ignoring the facts. Today, try to be balanced in both areas of your decision-making.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Fool

You're rushing ahead of yourself. You have a lot of things you need and want to get done today. It's not easy to forgo the wise advice of a friend who is asking you to slow down and savor this moment. You're looking ahead and if you make some mistakes, you'll fix what you need to later.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

It's not easy to find yourself in a situation where things aren't going the way that you'd like them to go. Today, trouble helps you to find the areas of your project that aren't going to work. It's better to catch them now before you release your final product to the world. It can be inconvenient to discover the truth, but better for you in the long run.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.