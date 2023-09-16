Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For September 17, 2023

It's going to be a good day.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on Sep 16, 2023
Photo: VeraPetruk From Getty Images | Canva Pro
Today's tarot. horoscope for September 17, 2023 is here for all zodiac signs in astrology. Here's what you can anticipate during the Libra Moon, mid-Virgo Season.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Emperor
Be brave, Aries. The Emperor tarot card says you are stepping into a big world with huge responsibilities. While it won't necessarily be an easy path, you're strong and able to advocate for yourself. Your sign rules the Emperor tarot card. So today be yourself no matter what you do.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles
There's nothing like a good friend who is there for you when you need them. Today, your deep pockets may be helping a friend who has lost their way in life and could use some help. You are generous to a fault at times, but it's for a good person and cause.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles
it's one of those days where curling up with a good book or gathering your thoughts and ideas into a journal is a perfect activity to start the say. Today's Seven of Pentacles implies you make money from doing something passively. Today's not necessarily a day to grind and get things done. it's meant to be a day where you feel restored and rested. Enjoy.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Nine of Swords
People argue. Even when you feel like you somehow got caught up in drama you did not cause, it can still affect you because you recall that people you care about aren't getting along. It's not easy to wait to see what will happen next or to understand what to do. So, for this reason, this tarot card implies the battle is in the mind, and if we can separate our ego from ourselves, things start to reveal themselves differently.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Knight of Swords
You're a wit today, and you're ready to hash it out with a friend because you disagreed over a silly topic but it's gotten too far. You are ready to charge ahead, as this tarot card indicates, and command authority from yourself or others. You might not win the battle, but you can win the war.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Judgement
You've got a sharp mind, Virgo, which is why this tarot card is about you making wise decisions in your life. You might go through a lot of things, but today, no matter what life hands to you, you feel equipped to handle it in the best way possible.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Knight of Cups
You tend to be a flexible and adaptable person. But today requires you to feel deeply and think less. Things have been emotional for you right now and you need time to process it. Giving yourself the space you need is a form of self-care. So, do it for you!
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Ace of Cups
This is your time to shine, Scorpio. With the Ace of Cups, you become the master of your future and destiny. You discover that you are mostly responsible for what you do. When you feel uncertain, do things to the best of your ability and then let the rest go.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Ten of Swords
Wow, backstabbers. You know what people in your life you need to avoid, and today you realize which people are your true friends and those who are fake. It's good to let people show themselves to you without being able to cover up your day-to-day affiliation abilities.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Seven of Swords
You don't need to argue with someone about what you believe. Your truth stands for itself. When you are standing in the center or a nonjudgmental organization, it helps you to see the layers of a problem without fear.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Nine of Cups
This card may mean someone's emotions take over an entire household. You may need to secure your schedule and everything you need. It's always good to be understanding, but you may need to allow some distance first.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Five of Wands
This can be a problematic tarot card to receive. On the one hand, it means having a lot of things to do all at one time. On the other hand, it means change is coming. So today plan your schedule out before you walk out the door. You don't want to miss anything if you can.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.