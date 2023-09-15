Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for September 16, 2023, is here for Saturday. Check out what your day can bring your way.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

A bright future is on the horizon, Aries. It's time for you to take a risk and dare to dream. The Wheel of Fortune encourages you to treat life like you're climbing on top of a mountain. It can be hard to do at first, but exhilarating when you get to the top.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Don't let the age of a person cause you to feel like their message isn't as strong as it is. It's easy to judge a person by their short life span, but wisdom can come from youth in a way that it can come from any other person.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

It's not easy to battle so many things at once. This tarot card indicates that today you can feel like you're being pulled in different directions. It's going to be a struggle, but aren't you glad you're so resourceful? You're going to have fun figuring a solution out!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You often wear your heart on your sleeve, so at the end of the day, you're tired and need a break. The Hermit tarot card says it's time to pull back from the world. Spend some time with your higher power and refuel. Once you're emotionally refreshed you can figure out what decisions you need to make later to create a safe space for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

This is a card of decision, Leo, and it looks like you may need to make a choice related to your job. You could have a job offer coming in or you might be offered a promotion with more responsibilities. This card can mean yes, to either scenario, the question is if you want to make the change. You decide.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Today you have a lot of new projects coming through to you. If you are a business owner or want to start one, you may feel like things are beginning to look up. You are ready to take on much more than you have in the past. You feel confident and capable of handling more things on your plate.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

The creative juices are flowing, and now it's time to decide where you want to invest your time, energy, and money. You have a lot of great choices to choose from. This is a wonderful time to see what friends would also like to help and get involved.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Swords

It's time to argue a point. There are times when it's best to take the high road and choose peace. But this card is saying the truth is at your side. You don't need to be afraid of what will come when you are being honest. Keeping a truth to yourself may actually be more harmful to you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Star

The heavens are giving you a download of information that you will learn from and later share with others. If you're going through a tough experience, you will make use of it either by writing a story, sharing your experience with a friend, or doing something big with your life.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You have to start somewhere. This card is a tarot of initiation. You're eager to begin. There's a youthfulness to this energy, and where you lack in skill, you'll find someone who can help you get the job done. Trust yourself to accomplish what you set your mind to do.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

There's healing in silence. Today's tarot card is a call to quiet time with yourself. Get into nature. Think about the future and your dreams. Something good is about to happen, and the only way the universe can help you find out what that is is to pay attention and to listen with a quiet spirit.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You've got incredible nurturing energy available to you. In fact, your ability to heal extends to others. The way you are able to engage people's minds and hearts tells so much about your own healing journey. You share from the center of your being and can show people how to love because you have loved.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.