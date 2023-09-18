Horoscope For September 19, 2023 — The North Node Conjuncts Chiron Today

Today's horoscope for September 19, 2023, involves the Scorpio Moon, Virgo season, and the North Node in Aries conjunct with the tiny dwarf planet called, Chiron - The Wounded Healer. Chiron points toward the childhood hardships that become great strengths in adulthood. If you are going through a tough time this week, ask yourself how your experience relates to some type of lie or fear you developed as a child.

This week, as the North Node hoovers over Chiron, you can see how to work through these inner conflicts. They can become springboards to a great change in your future, especially for zodiac signs who are Aries, Libra, Cancer, or Capricorns. Here's what today's horoscope has in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

it's time to give your future a good look and see what direction you want to take it. The North Node conjunct Chiron in Aries brings up your personal development and desires to achieve new goals for your life. You don't want to choose from a place of fear or pain, Aires. Instead, choose from strength. Don't be afraid to make changes if it's what's best for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Don't be too sensitive today, Taurus. The North Node conjunct Chiron in Aries can touch on a difficult chapter of your life, and you could feel reactive. Instead, when your strong emotions come out sideways, try to take a step back and be objective. There's a lesson to be learned and if you are aware, you can figure things out without burning bridges or saying something in anger you'll regret.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Power networking is an important thing to try today. The North Node conjunct Chiron in Aries brings allies with friendships that introduce you to new opportunities. You might have been burned in the past by a friend you've worked with but don't carry past problems into the future. Learn from them. Keep an open mind and check out what interests you, but be wise when you do so.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today you have to push through a project that's challenging and difficult. You can really work hard during the North Node conjunct Chiron in Aries, and every thing you earn with nothing given to you. You've got a lot on your plate today, so don't try to avoid it. Keep your schedule and when you need help or require something to be explained to you, ask.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today, life becomes your primary teacher. The school of hard knocks is open when the North Node conjuncts Chiron in Aries. You've got to roll with the punches today. Every person who enters your life functions as a type of mirror into a lesson you've had in the past. The tests the universe gives you today can be passed with flying colors if you refuse to let the challenges overwhelm you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today you have a chance to share something from the past to help another person. The North Node conjunct with Chiron in Aries helps you to take a situation full circle. It can be a healing experience to share a battle you won with a person who is struggling and see how your life's experiences give others hope.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Love can be a form of work today and you may find that you're able to do work you enjoy after a period of unemployment. The North Node conjunct Chiron in Aries brings a sense of optimism to your career sector. Put out resumes and ask for referrals today. A job offer may be coming to you this week, and it's going to help you overcome challenges you felt were too difficult to climb from the past.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today aim for balance and healthy living, and if you've been thinking about taking a career in healthcare, you may see an opportunity come your way. Today's North Node conjunct Chiron in Aries can bring out the best in you. You may feel a little shy or insecure when putting your feelers out to see what career opportunities; and changing fields can bring up all sorts of emotions. But today you work past it and find something you'll like even better than. you do now.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Romance isn't limited to relationships, you can have a romantic relationship with the work you do, especially if you enjoy being creative. The North Node conjunct Chiron in Aries opens the door to an artful experience. You feel like you're coming up with a lot of fresh ideas, and a new project idea may be opening to you through your mind. Play and see what happens.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today you may find that the North Node conjunct Chiron in Aries brings a certain type of energy into your family life. You might be working to build a home or find that you're able to create a home office or remote work opportunity. Today's perfect for searching for online jobs and putting out your resume to find where you might be a fit. Good luck!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Stay professional and classy, Aquarius. Hurt people say things that aren't kind, and today's North Node conjunct Chiron in Aries may have you overhearing some negative talk at the workplace. The best thing to do when you may be inadvertently pulled into gossip that highlights the worst in others is to try not to add fuel to the conversation.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's frustrating when you make less than you have to spend, and today's North Node conjunct Chiron in Aries can have you feeling frustrated with your current financial situation. However, this same tranist can help you to learn from your experience and become smarter in the end. Pay attention to how you are able to fix the problem with time, and as you grow in wisdom, plan to share your knowledge with others in some way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.