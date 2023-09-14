Horoscope For September 15, 2023 — Mercury Retrograde Ends Today

Each zodiac sign's horoscope for September 15, 2023, is here with Mercury retrograde ending today. The New Moon was yesterday, and we have the Moon entering Libra later this afternoon. Another astrological change is our planet of communication returning to direct mode.

Communication may still feel a bit 'wonky' as Mercury goes through the shadow period — the degrees it back peddled into. But this is a good time to review and then do it. It's always good to exercise caution when making decisions, but at least the stars are on our side until the next Merc rx cycle.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, September 15, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Whew, you made it, Aries. Mercury stations direct in Virgo! This is a great day for conversing clearly and concisely with your significant other. You love getting to know your partner better, but you start one conversation, leading to another.

The next thing you know, you're hours into the night, having talked about everything but what you originally were trying to focus on. You can be quite the charmer today, during Mercury's first day stationing direct.

This is a great time to get close to your partner by discussing past experiences and what excites you about the future. You two may try something new together, so keep an open mind!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Swoon! Mercury direct in the middle of Virgo season directly impacts a sector of your life you enjoy: romance! Today, you might want to take a casual relationship from superficial to long-lasting, and this could include the 'c' word: commitment. While you aren't one who ordinarily enjoys playing the field, you have out of necessity.

But, under the right circumstances, you are ready to prioritize a stable relationship that could lead to more. Today, with Mercury Direct, you are ready to tackle any fears about being hurt. It's amazing what the right person can do for your motivation and drive when the stars align in just the right way.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today, you're quite the conversationalist. With Mercury direct, you'll have a comment to give for any conversation. People will find your wit charming and on point, and it's a great time to listen to different perspectives.

Since Mercury is one of your ruling planets, try not to fall into office gossip or politics. If you are ready to meet new people, today's excellent for socializing. Plan to hit a happy hour this evening or meet up with friends instead of staying home.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Taking care of yourself is good, but there's self-care and truly restorative re-energizing care. With Mercury direct in your communication sector, you're ready to take a mental health break and unplug from the day-to-day grind. Today, plan on testing out one of the luxurious pamper routines you saw on TikTok or FB Reels.

Note that as you learn to detox your body and mind, memories can come flooding back from times past trying to fool you into thinking they were better than what you have now. Take time for yourself today; the fastest tool for self-healing is self-love.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Money in your pocket. As a result of Mercury direct, in your money sector, you get to see how hard work pays off in physical and tangible ways.

During Mercury retrograde, you laid a solid foundation for your career. Now, you can see the payoff. You might receive a bonus or raise. You could get a job with more pay. Whatever the case may be, it's wonderful to go beyond a 'thank you' for doing a job you're hired to do. It's nice to feel wanted and thankful.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you walk taller when Mercury retrograde ends. With the energy of the New Moon and your ruling planet helping everyone today, you deeply feel this astrological energy improvement.

You may channel all this feel-good energy into things you enjoy doing, like an organizational project or getting some paperwork done. It can be almost therapeutic for you to do and is a deep dive into your past and begins a healing journey.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You have to be direct sometimes, and while it's not easy to say what you need to say, you feel better getting hard topics off your chest. Today's Mercury direct encourages you to see things as they are, not as you want them to be.

This could mean letting something toxic go or cutting off a routine that no longer works for you. To usher in new energy, it's best to release what isn't working. You can do this without becoming overly detailed; just write what you want to say goodbye to on a sheet of paper, burn it and throw the ashes away.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Of all the zodiacs in astrology, you are the one who can take a secret and keep it in your grave. You value deep, intimate conversations that are honest and transparent.

The more you get, the more you give; a good friend will see that your loyalty is tried and true. Today, when Mercury stations direct, you can learn from others. You have no problem allowing others to see into your heart. In fact, at this stage in your life, you want this.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You love to travel, and your sign is known for wanderlust from the everyday world. A job traveling would be like a dream come true for you, so if you've always hoped to become a travel agent or someone who works at an airline, look into this opportunity today. The world can be your oyster, so why limit yourself? Mercury direct gives you clarity on how to accomplish a big goal.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You've got big goals and dreams, so when Mercury stations direct it's your time to slay. You are going to pull some powerful energy into your life, it's only a matter of time. You may not feel tired or think your life is going out of balance, but here's your gentle reminder anyway. Don't work so hard that you put your goals before your health or time with others. Your perspective is to honor the things you have in your life, including treating all as if they are valuable.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You're all about detaching and moving on; today is no exception to that rule. Today, it's all about having fun and taking an adventure. If you can, explore innovative ideas for social change and consider giving them a voting voice in your workplace. People can thrive in areas where unique perspectives are cultivated. Don't go overboard. Remember, you do have family that loves you!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You're a dreamer, and being with someone can feel like a dream come true. Falling in love with someone at this time seems hard to believe. But Mercury is retrograde in your sister sign, which is a perfect time to let your inner artist roam free. You'll enjoy visiting museums and checking out shops. You might even write a story that's filled with hope and happiness.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.