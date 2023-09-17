Which 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest This Week

Five Chinese zodiac signs are the luckiest in the week of September 18 - 24, 2023. First, here are the lucky messages of the week for everyone. The road to heaven often has many gatekeepers. Some of them are good, others not so much. Will you allow the bad ones to cow you into giving up your dreams? Or will you find a way like the other heroes and heroines before you?

Do not dim your shine because you are scared of an authority figure. Your light will lead you to what's true.

Based on this week's I Ching hexagram for luck: Hexagram 38: fire over lake opposition can either ruin you or show you what you are made of.

It doesn't mean the ones opposing you are your friends. Everyone has to save face somehow once the obstacle has been defeated. Know your worth and keep moving forward. Now, let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest this week.

Five Chinese zodiac signs luckiest this week of September 18 - 24, 2023:

1. Rat: Measured luck

Rat, your luck this week will flower and shine when you act in moderation with measured steps. Don't take unnecessary risks, and don't allow anyone to convince you to do the same. They may have more resources than you if the risk were to fall through, so definitely consider that before you jump.

Yellow and green will be lucky for you, too, this week. You can incorporate this by bringing home flowers, arranging them in a vase, or wearing outfits that highlight yellow and green colors. Some of you may even find working with the crystals yellow or green adventuring at this time beneficial.

2. Horse: Lucky commitments

Here's the thing, Horse. Your luck this week will bring you to opportunities that will be tremendously beneficial for you but will also require a lot of hard work and investment of time, energy, and dedication. For some of you, this is referring to marriage.

The rewards are excellent if both partners are willing to work year after year. Once you make that commitment and follow through with it, you will realize you are the luckiest in your circle compared to all the others who fail to honor their commitments but still wonder why things never go their way.

If you feel called to, journaling your feelings as you move forward will help you stay strong in this marathon, whatever it might be. It will also help you remember that going viral out of the blue and securing the position of CEO of a company are both lucky situations. Still, you won't reap the fruits of that astounding luck without dedication and skill.

3. Snake: Luck in life lessons

Snake, your luck this week is a little weird, but you are still on the lucky list because a change in perspective will help you harness the power of your good fortune at this time. It all ties back to your bad experiences in the past. No one asks you to forgive bad actors and abusers or take the blue pill and become delusional. If you look at these unsavory experiences, you will glean valuable lessons from them that will turn your luck in the present times.

It will protect many of you from repeating the same mistake, especially in a romantic situation. For others, you will suddenly realize that you failed in the past because you accepted bad advice. What do you with the revelations will ultimately decide whether good fortune helps you out or passes you by.

4. Rabbit: Maverick luck

Rabbit, the more you stand out from the crowd now, the luckier you will be. Interestingly, this energy does not ask you to take the stage or be under the spotlight. You can still do your usual thing and keep yourself camouflaged while holding beliefs that do not align with the crowd. You are being asked to think for yourself and not jump to conclusions just because rumors are flying around or everyone is running in one direction.

Journal your thoughts and feelings about the various aspects of your life this week. You can even work with a list of journaling prompts or questions. This will help you identify where luck will favor you when you stand apart from the crowd and where the crowd knows what it is doing.

5. Dragon: Luck of a king/queen

Dragon, your luck this week has a regal feel to it. You may feel more "in demand" than usual in your social circles. You may also find yourself gaining invites and landing opportunities that elevate your social network and put you in touch with people of more consequence in some manner. For some of you, this will be literally through your work commitments. Regardless of the source, the best way to harness this good fortune is to swim with it and let it take you to the vein of gold.

The color blue will be lucky for you this week. Incorporate it into your clothes to align yourself with it, but don't overdo it. Otherwise, you will give off the wrong signal to the universe about being insecure about your chances. Luck may even open your eyes to the people in your social circle who intentionally drag you down instead of lifting you.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.