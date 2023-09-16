These 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On September 18 - 24, 2023

Three Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest in love in the week of September 18 - 24, 2023. First, here are the love messages of the week for everyone. Sometimes in life, the biggest lessons and realizations don't emerge from the mouths of leaders and authorities.

Sometimes, you learn them while lazing around on a field, minding your own business when a bird decides to drop something nasty two inches away from your head. To each their own. You and your significant other can witness the same thing and arrive at different conclusions. The beauty of a loving relationship is not just in the ecstatic times you share with your beloved.

It lies in how you influence each other to become better than you were before. If you are with someone who does the opposite, it would be wiser to go your separate ways before you lose every brilliant thing within yourself. Let's focus on the three Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love on September 18 - 24, 2023.

Three Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love September 18 - 24, 2023:

1. Ox

Ox, fate is testing your resolve and willpower at this time (in matters of the heart). If things feel slow, as if they are not progressing at all, don't fret. The energy works in your favor, so you are on this week's luckiest-in-love list. You must trust your instincts and have patience as you navigate this period.

If you are single, you are being called to pay attention to the type of people you have dated or been with in the past. Is there a repeating pattern? Are there certain red flags that all your exes have had in common? You will continue to make the same mistakes in the future as you did in the past if you don't evaluate your experiences. Journaling can help you get to the bottom of this.

If you are in a relationship, you are being asked to focus on the mundane everyday things and routines that make life what it is. It's easy to get carried away by the honeymoon phase of a romance only to feel dissatisfied when the boring everyday life things take their place. That doesn't mean the spark is lost in your relationship. It means now's the time for you and your partner to find your new normal.

2. Rabbit

Life is not black or white, Rabbit. Sometimes, when one person says "no," they mean it, while another may be using it to get the person they are interested in to chase after them. Unfortunately, many nasty things happen when people confuse the former with the latter. You are being asked to think about this reality this week. Do you prefer the former or the latter? What are your reasons?

If you are single, this week's energy will help you find stability and success in love. This may sound counterintuitive, but focus on your career at this time instead of love. Love rarely thrives in instability unless both partners have solid self-esteem and are powerful individuals. It's better to hedge your bets by finding stability first so love can root into its soil more easily.

If you are in a relationship, spend some time with your friends in the company of your significant other this week. This also includes your respective families. The more the merrier! You may even learn something new about your partner and vice versa, which will aid you greatly in your love life.

3. Rooster

Rooster, the energy of love this week will go from zero to two hundred for you very fast. So don't be surprised if you suddenly find your sex drive going through the roof in the middle of the week after being sedated. For some of you, this will be because of a new person in your social circle or a new adventure with your significant other.

If you are single, you are being called to stay in receptive mode and not hunt for partners. If you have done a manifestation ritual recently, there's no need to do another one. Stay receptive and allow the threads of fate to connect you to your soulmate. You may not find them this week, but you are on the luckiest-in-love list because the universe aligns in your favor.

If you are in a relationship, try to communicate with your partner effectively because some of you tend to hold yourself back because of abusive people in your past. If speaking your mind makes a person thunder and scare you with explosive anger or ridiculous behavior, that person is not the one for you. Thankfully, most of you will realize that being open strengthens your relationship's trust and foundation.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.