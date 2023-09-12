Every Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For September 12, 2023

Your love horoscope for today is here with an astrology forecast for each zodiac sign and their relationships. Here's what's in store starting September 12, 2023.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, September 12, 2023:

Aries

Be brave in love, Aries. Today, Mars is in Libra, your sector of relationships, and it brings a strong desire to experience passion. Romance will be on your mind a lot lately, and you'll look to your partner to foster desire and show their own to you. Mars energy can sometimes communicate itself in a way that's assertive. Be aware that you may ask for what you need leaning into your masculine energy. Try to balance it with a softer approach.

Taurus

Yes, relationships can be hard work, Taurus. Today, Mars is in Libra, your sector of routines and wellness. Use this energy to encourage healthy habits and routines in your relationship. The healthier you are in body, mind and spirit, the more balanced and functional your love life can be. And a couple that works hard together can do great things as a team.

Gemini

Communicating your needs isn't always easy, but not saying what you need to say doesn't help matters either. Today, Mars is in Libra, your sector of romance and creativity. Use this time to foster a romantic energy in your partnership. Share sweet thoughts and be sentimental. It's so nice to show a softer side of yourself when your partner isn't expecting it.

Cancer

Invest in yourself even when doing things for you makes you feel a bit selfish. Today, Mars is in Libra, your sector of home and family. You may feel like you have to put all your energy into others, and it can leave you feeling spent as though there's nothing left for you at the end of the day. Use this time to refuel and to ask for help when you need it. Some things don't have to be done today or right now; so cut corners when you think it makes sense.

Leo

Believe in yourself, Leo. You can learn to love again. Today, Mars is in Libra, your sector of communication. Self-talk is such an important part of your life. You say so many kind things to others, but what about the way you speak to yourself? Make it a point to show yourself some love, Leo. Be your best friend and advocate. Love yourself so well that nothing in the world can get you down. That light will pour out of you and help you to feel whole.

Virgo

The past is behind you, and when you're ready to move on with your life, leave things and don't look back. Today, Mars is in Libra, your sector of money and finances. While money can't buy you love, it can give you an ability to buy things that make you feel better about a breakup or being single. You can pay for a dating app and upgrade your subscription so you can meet someone new. You can buy a new wardrobe and give yourself a makeover. It's going to feel so good to be just you.

Libra

A good friend may upset you by saying something you need to hear, but don't burn the bridge over hurt feelings. Learn to talk things through. Today, Mars is in Libra, your sector of identity. It's so easy to become consumed emotionally by how a person hurt you. But if you focus on yourself and personal development, you'll find your way back to a loving state of mind.

Scorpio

You want to be respected by someone you love. And when they show you a bit of attitude, it can hurt your feelings and make you feel like you can't open up again. Today, Mars is in Libra, your sector of the past. Before you may have allowed things to slide without saying something. Today is different. You can share how you feel transparently and say what you expect in your relationship currently. Don't be afraid to let your disappointment show.

Sagittarius

The right love can feel like a slice of heaven, and when you are falling for someone you think is your soulmate it can be both wondrous and frightening. Today, Mars is in Libra, your sector of friendships, and today you may be falling hard for your best friend. It's a wonderful feeling to find a person in your life who can know you so well and still love you. This day bring a sense of security you've not know in a while — or ever. It's a great day for love, and you may have found the love of your life.

Capricorn

Secrets can come out today and cause you to feel all sorts of emotions. You may be confused why your'e angry over a person admitting a flaw. Today, Mars is in Libra, your sector of work, and it's OK to note when there's a bit of imperfection in yourself, too. Seeing what you can improve is the first step toward being a better partner, lover, and friend. Don't be afraid to work on yourself so that everyone wins in love.

Aquarius

You're a believer in many things, but do you feel that fate is real? You might feel super close to someone you just met, and there's a lesson for you to learn from them. Trust that love will find you where you are. You can run from it, but when it's real, it's hard to forget you felt a certain way. Today, Mars is in Libra, your sector of faith, and it's a good time to pray and ask for the universe to show you what you need to know.

Pisces

When two people love each other, they want to become part of the daily grind, even the unpleasant parts of life. Love works in a way that two people desire to function as one. Today, Mars is in Libra, your sector of shared resources; so today you may receive a gift from your partner, and it could be their asking you to get married. It's a beautiful day to take your love to the next level, and an engagement could be it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.