Tuesday's Tarot Horoscope For September 12, 2023

Today's tarot horoscope is here for September 12, 2023, with a prediction for each and every zodiac sign in astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Wow, Aries, two days in a row you've received the Lovers tarot card. Your love life is definitely on the radar this week, which means you are being asked to pay close attention. The Lovers, once again is about distraction in love. You might be focusing on the wrong thing in your relationship. Perhaps you want what your partner is unable to give ... and you are looking to see if you can find it elsewhere. In or out, Aries? Appreciate what you have or time to let it go.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Justice

Today you're a warrior for truth, and you may be calling someone out on unfair treatment. You might be an advocate for a person who needs a friend. You may be working with law enforcement or helping someone to work through a case. Filing for divorce or starting a lawsuit. There's a lot that goes on today, and it all has to do with matters related to the law.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

Temptation is everywhere, and each time you are faced with a desire that you know isn't good for you, you strengthen your ability to tell someone 'no.' Today, you have to be one step ahead of everyone else. Each time you feel like giving into something that hurts you, remember, it's only for a moment. The craving always passes.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

This tarot card captures the essence of overthinking ... when you're so focused on a thought that it becomes a type of compulsive action. Today you will struggle with self-control in the mind. It's going to take a bit of extra effort on your part to silence the inner critic and see solutions. Your mind can be a trickster fooling you into believing things that are untrue.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

It's so funny that when you aren't ready to hear the truth the mind and everything around you seems to hide it from your eyes. Today, you may experience a type of delusion but don't worry, this won't last very long. The mind acts as a protector today, and as your spirit becomes wise to the truth about a situation or an individual, it helps you to see what you need to see. It won't be too soon, but the truth comes out right on time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Star

The universe is always at work in the world around you. From meeting a stranger who speaks a kind word to finding what you need when you didn't realize you needed it, there are lots of miracles happening today. The one thing that the Star tarot card asks you to do when you get your miracle is to always pay it forward. Others will be blessed by what you do for them, and you feel gratitude because you can help causes you understand inherently.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

The High Priestess is your tarot card, and it's a symbol of leadership and the highest form of feminine energy you can express. As a Libra, you exude love. Few love others better than you, and today it's your love that people see. You lead by feminine energy and intuition. You have a gentle energy about you that guides others with love and tender care. You are able to nurture through acts of kindness. Focus on healing the world around you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

You're an intense zodiac sign, and when you start the day you want to win in everything you say or do. This day will bring out the best in you. Your inner warrior comes out to fight when you have struggle, and you win. When things are going well, you don't fear anything. You are content with your situation. This card lets you know it's going to be an amazing day, so enjoy it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You can give others great advice, but there are times when you know precisely what you need to do, but you fail to do it. It's time to listen to your heart and take care of business. You don't want to live in regret in the future because you were people pleasing. You owe it to yourself to do what you need to do now. It's your life to live.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You're destined to be successful. As a Capricorn, you're known for your hard work. You've got incredible integrity when it comes to doing what you say you will do. For this reason, getting this tarot card means you're going to be rewarded. If you've been wanting to apply for a job with more money, today's the day to do it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have a lot of positive things going for you. So if you've been feeling like you have nothing to offer, look again. People see your talents and think they are amazing. It's not always easy to see the good you bring into the world, but believe it when others say you're amazing.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The World

Dream something for yourself, Pisces. You have a vivid imagination on this day. This tarot card means an abundance of blessings are coming your way. So if you want to play bingo with friends or participate in your company lottery pool, you never know. You might be the winner today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.