3 Zodiac Signs Are The Luckiest In Love On September 22, 2023

Today, we have a Half Moon in the sign of Sagittarius, and as Half Moon transits, this is one of the best astrological positions we can have. Sagittarius is the symbol of hope and vision, and the Half Moon represents the median line where we go this way or that ... during the Half Moon in Sagittarius, it's nearly impossible not to opt for the positive.

So we shall, on September 22, 2023. For three zodiac signs, this is the very thing we've needed. We needed that extra push, that sign that all is going to be OK, and during the Half Moon in Sagittarius, no matter what happens, we believe that good will prevail.

In love, feeling good and positive never hurts, that's for sure, and for the three zodiac signs that will take this transit to heart, we will see the meaning of ways and possibly long overdue apologies being said. Today is when certain couples decide it's best to shoot for the positive rather than dwell in the negative. Life is hard enough, and it takes a transit like the Half Moon in Sagittarius to nudge us into positive thinking. However, it's enough to open the world up for us once it kicks in.

Three zodiac signs will jump at the chance of feeling good, as feeling depressed is such an energy waster. We want only the best because it's Libra season, and Autumn is here. No more 'feeling bad' stuff; we want the change and are willing to go for it. We are ready in mind, body and spirit and will honor the Half Moon in Sagittarius with all our hearts.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on September 22, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You're the kind of person who needs only the slightest nudge to get yourself back on track with positive thinking, and during the Half Moon in Sagittarius, you'll feel as though this is the day and this is the moment. On September 22, 2023, you'll notice that you can't be made to feel about about ... anything.

You have a very easy time ignoring the naysayers in your life. Regarding love and romance, it's as if today allows you to step up and act as a dedicated and loyal lover. You want this role to show your partner that you mean business when loving them. If you do not hold back today and with the Half Moon in Sagittarius, you will think this is only the beginning of so much good to come. It's a good day to be you, Taurus!

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Half Moon in Sagittarius is all you need to get back on the right track, as you've been feeling things were getting out of hand in all the wrong directions. You needed one little push, one little sign to show you that all is not lost, and you, being YOU, is like a study in optimism. You need very little to get going, and in terms of love and romance, this day kicks the trick in big time.

September 22, 2023, is the day you resume the work you've been doing on yourself, which means the self-loving process of bettering yourself for the sake of someone else. You love progress, excellence and improving yourself. Because you feel proud of being who you are, you'll easily be able to share the love with your partner. Today is filled with love and displays of affection.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You never like to remain too stuck in a mood. You've noticed that you were starting to grow weary of a mood that you've only recently gotten out of, and it was a bad one, too. During the Quarter Moon in Sagittarius, things like being in a bad mood are states of mind you have no more time for. You want to get this show on the road, and on September 22, 2023, the show is dedicated to love and love.

You have a partner who watches you go in and out of depression. When you see how loyal and sturdy they've been in their love for you, you realize now that you need to step up and shake it off during the Half Moon in Sagittarius. It's time to resume your positive Pisces personality! When you start pushing out the good vibes, nothing in the world is like it. So, get it on, Pisces. Let's do this!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.