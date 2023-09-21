The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On September 22, 2023

Time to rejoice! The energy today, on September 22, 2023, is extremely abundant, especially for three zodiac signs: Capricorn, Aries, and Taurus. But before we get to their individual horoscopes, here are the best things the day has in store for everyone.

Matters of the heart will reign supreme today. So if you haven't opened up to the one (or ones) you love, now's the time to do so. Whether it's in a romantic setting or in a platonic connection between friends and family, the more you act from a place of love and kindness, the better the day will go for you.

Sun conjunct Lilith in Virgo trine Uranus in Taurus are the main astrological forces of the day. Let your freak flag fly, and then some! Celebrations, parades, and private soirees are all indicated here that allow you to proudly flaunt an idea or belief system. Don't let the naysayers ruin the vibe! They can do what makes them feel happy and good, and so can you. It's your fundamental right.

The transiting Moon in Sagittarius is also here to unshackle your inner adventurer. So if the desire to rush off on a road trip springs up inside you, don't hold back. Gather your best mates, pack your bags, and hit the road. Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 22, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 22, 2023:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the energy today is extremely fortunate for you, especially in matters related to family welfare, future planning, and finances. If you and your partner are about to welcome a baby home, the universe is supporting a positive outcome. Don't be afraid! You may also benefit from taking a closer look at your investments and making adjustments to bring in more dough.

Sun in Virgo sextile Pluto retrograde in Capricorn are the main astrological energies influencing you today. When they say, “Keep your head down and work,” they don't always mean you need to be meek. The energy today is asking you to focus on what truly matters to you and ruthlessly cut out the distractions. Fortune favors the focused (and the brave). And with the Sun about to move into Libra, a new paradigm shift will come forth soon enough for you.

If you feel called to, work with rose quartz or purple crystals at this time to bring the energy of softness and pleasure to your life. You can even hold onto said crystal while meditating in the morning to infuse your life with mindfulness and focus.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the past can either make you or break you. You get to decide which one it will be. That's why you are on the best horoscopes list today. You are uniquely placed right now to turn your history into a story of courage and conviction instead of a tragedy of extraordinary proportions. A simple mindset shift can help you unlock that fierce Aries fire in your soul and show them who's the boss.

North Node in Aries is your primary astrological influence at this time, and not just for today. It can be difficult to learn new lessons and habits, but the North Node represents situations in life that your soul is meant to move towards. So, even if the path forward feels tough, look at it more like a quest with a fine prize in the end.

Some of may benefit from working with a doula or a shaman at this time if you have experienced something supernatural in the past that still scares you or confuses you in some way. Some of you have hidden psychic abilities you don't know of yet.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Something cannot emerge from nothing, Taurus. Even in the realm of ideas, you cannot come up with something new if you shut yourself off from the world and know nothing. You are being called to focus on this today and journal your thoughts on the unique gifts and talents inside you. How did you cultivate them? Where did they come from? What can you do with these superpowers?

Uranus in Taurus is in your corner today. Let your inner rebel breathe for once. You don't need to be scared. Some of your favorite traditions, systems, and enterprises were once just an idea in the mind of a brilliant soul who saw the potential of something that others could not. And they were realistic enough to bring those ideas to life and root them in the bedrock of humanity. What makes you think you don't have the capacity to do something similar? Don't hold yourself back.

Some of you will also benefit from engaging with your shadow and subconscious mind at this time. A therapist can definitely facilitate this, but reading books on this subject can give you valuable insights, too.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.