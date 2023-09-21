3 Zodiac Signs May Become Exclusive In Their Relationships On September 22, 2023

We lay down the law when Moon sextile Saturn is in the house. We're no longer playing around in this relationship. We need to set some well-defined rules and say them out loud. On September 22, 2023, we are not making passive-aggressive moves.

We are taking over and doing it with blunt words and forceful and persuasive moves. All of this boils down to one thing: we want an exclusive relationship with the person we are with, and because it's a Saturn transit, it's all or nothing at all. Get the point? No prisoners!

it's not just Saturn that wants to know what's going on in terms of 'Are you with me, or not?' It's the fact that it's Autumn and Libra season is here, and all that leads to us wanting to know where we stand. We've all gotten into our heads that this is a slippery life and that if anything is here to grab onto, then we had best get a move on it and grab it.

On September 22, 2023, during Moon sextile Saturn, we will make that move, and honestly, for three zodiac signs, that move will turn into relationship success. Finally!

Having said all this, it's time to act, zodiac signs. It was cute while it lasted, but now it's time to get serious about this love affair thingy. We all appreciate the spontaneity of a new love life, but after a while, that newness wears off, and we're left with a question: Do we wish to continue with this?

During Moon sextile Saturn, the answer is a rousing YES WE DO. Now, to get that down pat and stored away in the 'I no longer have to worry' section.

Three zodiac signs become exclusive in their relationships on September 22, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The last thing in this world that you are about to let carry on 'as is' is the state of your romantic relationship, and that is because, at this moment, you don't know where you stand. Are you together, or is this just a fling that will eventually run its course without any hope of it coming to a long-term relationship? During Moon sextile Saturn on September 22, 2023, you will not want to wait any longer to find out.

You don't mind if your partner tells you they aren't into being exclusive; you just want to know. The chances are, however, that they DO want to get exclusive with you but have been too scared to bring it up. Enter: You. You and your nerve, chutzpah and Saturn-driven need to know where this is headed. You will stormtroop your way into their hearts and have your answer: exclusive it is!

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You figure that if someone is in a relationship with you, they have to naturally assume that they want to be with you forever, in a loyal and dedicated way. You don't want anything less, although the two of you have never broached the subject before. It was just 'assumed' that you are exclusive, but Moon sextile Saturn has you wondering about things like commitment and it will occur to you that you'd feel a helluva lot more secure if the two of you could just talk about it as in 'real, live words.'

Today is that day. It's September 22, 2023, and it's time to extract a solid verbal commitment from the person you wish to call your 'mate.' You'll get what you want and be proud that you were brave enough to stand up and say what's on your mind. Your partner will thank you for that, too. They needed this as much as you did.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You don't do anything unless it's on one, and when it comes to romantic relationships, either the person commits you fully or they can walk. On September 22, the last day of Virgo season, you make good use of the powers that be, namely Moon sextile Saturn. You present your partner with an option: are we in this for the long haul, or is this just a game to you?

You want exclusivity and nothing less, and you are prepared for the worst ... while hoping for the best. Once again, you will know that your efforts were on point, as this is something that the relationship needed. You are one with Saturn's mighty energy and when it comes to laying down the law, we turn to you, Virgo. Rock on with your bad self ... you did it!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.

