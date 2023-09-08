There are a few things we need to tend to today. Your horoscope for Saturday, September 9, 2023 helps bring insight to what to focus on most.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, September 09, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

There's something you're here to do, Aries, but right now you may feel a little stuck with your life. The North Node, the area that rules your career and life purpose is in your sign for the next year, and today it's moving toward Chiron, the planet that rules childhood wounds and your ability to heal and grow stronger from negative experiences.

Here's what this means for you today, ram. Today you are ready to make a big change in your life, likely in the realm of your career, but fear can hold you back ... and there's a bit of sensibility telling you to be sure you aren't making a big mistake. When you're not ready to make a decision (or feel like you can't) prepare.

There's something fated coming into your life. One thing may need to go, and it could end on its own, but just around the bend will be a fated blessing to replace it. And you'll find it's better for you than what you have right now. Be patient.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's time to set a new goal, Taurus because you are sure to reach it. If you choose one that can be done in a day, today you're in luck. You're lucky all year, because Jupiter, the planet of luck is in your sign until May 2024. So when it comes to luck, your life and your choices can bring you incredible opportunities which is why you need to be diligent with your efforts.

Today, if you love a good challenge, fate is on your side today. Jupiter in partnership with the Sun, Moon, Saturn, and Mercury your day is set up for success. Ideally, work on self-improvement — working out or increasing your education through professional certifications — both of these are great areas to focus on today.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If you've been looking for a sign, today you may get it. The Sun in Virgo connects with retrograde Mercury, and your intuition gets a big boost. Your inner voice and your psychic abilities may work overdrive today, and this could be related to money, and maybe a financial loss from the past.

Jupiter sends a beam of light to your ruling planet Mercury, which is currently retrograde. A matter that ended in the past, could be coming back around full circle and it could be related to money. Perhaps, you may be getting a refund check in the mail ... or find money in your pocket (so, if it's a laundry day, lucky you).

Saturn is in the mix today, and it's pulling back some of Mercury's energy, which means you will want to contentiously stay focused on your work. You may be prone to missing a detail; so if you need to sign contracts, be sure to look over everything carefully. It's not a day to make snap decisions.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are such a tender-hearted soul, Cancer, so when you feel sad or you feel lost, you want to talk about it with a friend or write down your feelings on paper. Reflection is important today and because your the Moon, your ruling speaks with Mars in Libra, you can brainstorm family travel plans or holiday activities.

Today's is also a great day for solitary activities. If you feel like being by yourself to run personal errands, today's perfect to do so. You can pick up a grande pumpkin spice latte and treat yourself to a cookie at the food court in your local mall as a special treat mid-day.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's always good to do a mini review of certain areas of your life, and if you're not already in the habit of doing a weekly financial check-in there's no time like the present to start. If your overall outlook isn't what you want it to be, there's good news for you today. It looks like the Sun and Jupiter's relationship is highlighting your career.

You could get a job offer if you've been applying for a new role; a bonus check could be on the way if you've been doing well at your company or a sales deal could come through. If you've been feeling down, don't fret much longer; life is looking.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your friendships act like a mirror into your life, Virgo, during Mercury retrograde it's a time of revision, reflection and change. There's a lot of emotions to process today, so when the Moon speaks to Mercury, it stirs feelings and moves your heart in a big way.

Today is about personal changes, and since you're the type of person who is always trying to improve, it's a great time to find a friend to be accountable to. It's good to have someone in your life that can help you stay true to your goals. You may discover that your efforts challenge them and help them to stay true to their own quests for self-improvement.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You don't mind bending your personal wants or needs for the sake of others. But today, you may find it hard to accept how you are giving so much of yourself and someone else is being less generous; perhaps they are being down right stingy.

Miscommunication could be the key to your problems today. With Venus speaking with retrograde Jupiter, shared responsibilities or resources may be at the root of what's going on. If you're in a roommate situation, it could be related to an incoming bill; if you have recently started to work with a coworker and were friends first, it can be a rub caused by competitiveness. Friendships will have their share of ups and downs, and what makes the best relationships is how you handle the problems, especially on days like today.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You might not think letting go would be the path of getting what you want, but today's Mars conjunct your fate of fortune indicates it's a great way to rethink a situation.

When you commit to something (or someone) you hold on to the relationship in a way others struggle to do. But today you learn a valuable lesson — if you're the only person hanging in the there, how strong is your relationship overall? Today you get to answer that question in a real way.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's one of those days where your feelings guide you and help you to understand what you need and how it matches with what you want. Jupiter will connect with the moody Moon in Cancer, and despite your tendancy to be an optimist, you may feel the need to focus on your mental health and do some shadow work.

If you feel like being an introvert today in the name of introspection and quiet thought, don't be shy. Ask for a raincheck when friends invite you out. It's not the right time to 'push through'. Instead, slow down and be authentic.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You are someone who knows what you want and who you want to be, so when Saturn speaks to a variety of planets creating insecurity in you it feels different and a bit unsettling.

Today rather than 'go quiet' or avoid talking about problems, initiate a date night with your best friends for the purpose of talking life and your work week. It's a good time to cry with friends or give each other hugs of support. Don't be afraid to show your softer side. It's endearing.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You're unique and you love knowing that your individual personality is what makes you shine brightest in the crowd. Today, your area of focus is home, and sometimes your uniqueness feels unaccepted by family, but you're hoping that may change. You're all about acceptance.

You're refusal to change for others may be making an impact. It's been a long journey with Uranus speaking to Neptune, people begin to understand your vision and value your opinion. When asked what you think today, try to resist withholding your thoughts. Instead, be open and honest. It's a sign that others are listening to you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You're a dreamer, Pisces. You dream about the future, you imagine what could be, and you have a vision for your life that you know could come true if you could only catch a break and dare to take risks.

Today, there's something beautiful happening in your life. A dream is coming true, Pisces for you or maybe for one of your friends. Illusion finally meets reality. You will find it hard to resist buying into a friends dream, and you may decide to take a risk to help fund a friend's first company.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.