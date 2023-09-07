Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For September 8, 2023

Today's tarot horoscope brings out some intriguing news for each zodiac sign in astrology. Here's what you can anticipate during Virgo Season while the Moon leaves Gemini to enter Cancer on September 8, 2023.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, September 08, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

You're an eternal light in a dark world, Aries. And when you get the Six of Swords in your tarot card reading, it means someone is thinking of you. This could be a childhood friend or someone you had a crush on in middle school. The Six of Swords is about the eternal memory of everything you hold on to in your heart. While you can't go back, these are fond memories to build a future on. It's what made you into who you are today.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Today is going to be a wonderful day, Taurus. The Three of Cups is a wonderful card. It implies the joys of partnership with your favorite friends. You're surrounded by people who love and cherish you. You have support others, and if you need compassion or empathy, all you need to do is pick up the phone and call someone. If you've been thinking about someone you've lost touch with, this tarot card gives you the green light. "Yes,' you call or text. They will be happy to hear from you!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Ah, love. It's one of the things you crave, and it's also so hard to find — and keep, isn't it Gemini? Is love a choice? You will be wondering this today. You can choose to stay with the one you're with now or believe that there's someone else in the world meant for you. Today, the Lovers tarot card leads you down a path where you have to consider your mindset about love. Are you committed to being with a person for the long haul? If love scares you, maybe you want to be single — and looking instead. You're in a state of decision, Gemini ... but you'll figure it out this week!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

The Ace of Pentacles is like having a crisp 100-dollar bill in your wallet. It keeps you from spending more than you ought to do, and you feel safer because you have money when you need it. Today's tarot card is a sign that you're in a positive position for wealth. While your current bank account may not look as healthy as you'd like it to, hard work will pay off. You have the smarts, skill and determination to get a job done. Believe in yourself, Cancer. You're going to hear the sweet sound of cha-ching in your bank account soon.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength

You might not like getting this tarot card since it could mean you have to work harder than you prefer on days like this. Today, strength is what you decide it to be. If you feel like laying low and avoiding conflict, then your strength is your ability to choose peace. If you need to act a bit more assertively, then courage can be your superpower. Today, you have all you need to get through whatever life hands you; don't worry if your brawn doesn't look the way the world says you ought to be.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Just seeing the word "Justice" can make a person nervous. This tarot card implies legal matters, and who has time for that? But seriously, what thing do you need to do, but put it off for too long? Do you have all your legal paperwork completed? The little things in life that no one wants to do: wills, estate planning and deciding who will make decisions in the event of a medical emergency. Maybe you need to update your passport. If you have something that needs to be legally filed or notarized, consider this tarot card your gentle nudge from the universe.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

This tarot card is a sad card, as it can stir your suspicions, sometimes for no reason. While on the face, it means you have a cheater on your hands, but this could also be a sign that you'll have strange dreams about infidelity and wake up feeling cheated on. While each situation is unique, the bottom line is don't be overly suspicious without hard facts. Your gut may tell you something is wrong in your relationship, but before you point a finger, be sure your accusation is accurate. Assume nothing.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Star

The Star is a brilliant and wonderful tarot card to get on any day of the week. It means the sharing of knowledge and wisdom. On one hand, you love to learn and gather information like a wise sage who thinks deeply. On the other hand, you're not always the one who likes to divulge mysterious secrets or tell all that you're thinking. However, you're being invited to look at relationships from the standpoint of abundance and sharing. The more you give, the more you receive in return.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Creativity is contagious, and you're the ringleader of the art gang today. This tarot card is about friendship and doing things together to make the world a better and more beautiful place. The Three of Wands is like a circle of friendship where everyone brings vibrant energy to the relationship. Today is perfect for networking; one relationship leads to another. Go out mingle!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Invest in yourself, Capricorn. Sometimes, you can be so frugal that you put yourself last when it comes to caring for yourself. But it's good to buy the things that make life easier for you. If you think an item for your home office is a luxury, reconsider that notion. If it makes life easier for you, the investment is totally worth it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Life can be funny, Aquarius. One moment, all is well, and then another, something happens, and there's nothing you could have done to prevent it. This tarot card is a reminder to save for a rainy day because an expense can pop up out of the blue. But, if you've saved up for an emergency, no problem! You were ready.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

You can be quiet and timid at times, but Pisces, you're brave and strong. You're here to make a difference so don't be shy. An idea can be brilliant no matter who has it, even if that person is young. You are always brimming with fresh perspectives and points of view, and sometimes. Don't be afraid to say what you're thinking. Your voice needs to be heard.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.