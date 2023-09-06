Romance is here for all zodiac signs in astrology, and today's love horoscope for September 7, 2023, reveals how passion comes into play during today's Venus sextile Mars.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, September 07, 2023:

Aries

Aries, admit it, it's true you can be a bit selfish sometimes, but today's Venus sextile Mars brings out the sweet lover in you. You can set your desires aside and work with your partner to achieve a wonderful relationship goal. Lucky you, Ram, it's a beautiful day for love.

Taurus

You're an endearing lover who knows how to make a house feel like a home. During today's loving transit of Mars sextile Venus, spend time with someone you love. You enjoy time at home and have a romantic evening for two — by candlelight.

Gemini

Few are as good as you when it comes to sharing ideas and making a person feel close and intimate with you mentally. You can talk things through because you know communication is the key to your relationship's success.

Cancer

You aren't materialistic, but you do enjoy the comforts life can bring. You're willing to work for it, but not at the expense of time spent with your family. Money isn't what matters to you, although you've come to realize that you need a solid financial foundation to feel secure. Today however, you're driven to do things that earn a bit more in preparation for the holidays. Your loves are worth it.

Leo

Virgo

You hold on to pain a bit longer than people expect, and it puts a burden on your heart. You're a tender person, and you don't always tell others how you feel when you've been hurt or disappointed by a relationship. Things in the past have bothered you, but you're ready to detach and let old grudges go for the sake of love. It's about time; you're ready for healing.

Libra

The L in Libra stands for lover, and you are an open-hearted friend that's true to the end. Friendships are what you find most satisfying at this time in your life. You're open to romance, but if it doesn't come easily you're willing to wait for it rather than rush into a relationship that does not make sense. Today, you're following love in a healthier way, and it's so satisfying.

Scorpio

When it comes to passion, you've got it leaps and bounds over others. You channel it into relationships, but you're headed for love in your career this time. Work has become a type of passion project for you, so when you're single, you barely notice it lately. In fact, you're almost happy to be single, so you can hustle without feeling guilty for working so hard. It's success or bust!

Sagittarius

Your sign is smart, Sagittarius. You rule the house of education, and your planet, Jupiter, is lucky. So, today, things come together when Mars and Venus sextile activating the ninth house, which is the one that you rule. You're learning all you can about romance and love. You're become a student of relationships, and it feels so good to understand the things that did not make sense to you in the past.

Capricorn

You are a tough one, and when it comes to tenacity, few are more driven than you. This same energy applies to love, and it's on your radar. You have discovered that love and life are the keys to good living. You would rather not put work before people, and you're making your partner a priority from this point on.

Aquarius

You have been accused of being one of the colder signs in astrology, which is simply untrue. You call it being selective, and you're unafraid to admit you're picky. You have been hoping to meet someone special. Now that you've found someone who seems to like you as much as you do them, it's a wonderful feeling.

Pisces

You can be so sweet, Pisces, and yet you get hurt more than others because you often put the ideals of love ahead of what's best for you. Healthy love is your goal today, and anything that brings you pain or sorrow is not on your to-do list. You've decided only to give yourself the love you know you need and accept the type of love that makes you feel good inside.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.