What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On September 10, 2023

Leave space to daydream, to wander about in the sunlight, or under a sky full of stars as you let yourself drift away into a world all your own. Your dreams are frivolous but divine inspiration from the universe. This is how you download intuitive messages and honor your soul's path. Sunday, September 10, will bring a dream including alignment of the Cancer Moon and retrograde Neptune in Pisces.

This energetic influence will help you process the meaning of retrograde Neptune as you are encouraged to feel into your truth and make sense of any recent confusion. Often, the more you resist the divine downloads from the universe that come through in your dreams, the more you can feel at a loss as to what the next step in your life should be, yet when you honor that, no matter how fantastical they might seem, you suddenly give purpose to your path.

The Cancer Moon entering Leo helps you embrace your emotional body as you feel safe to navigate and hold space for what retrograde Neptune in Pisces brings to the surface. Neptune rules dreams, intuition, spirituality and the mystical elements, just as Pisces does. Together, they create a dream-like state, made even more significant by Neptune retrograde, challenging you to honor your intuition, regardless of how pragmatic it might seem to follow it.

The Moon and Neptune in Pisces create the perfect atmosphere for daydreams, intuitive writing and rituals under the Waning Crescent Moon. To embrace and honor more of the Piscean energy, especially as this zodiac sign represents Neptune, try incorporating the essential oils of cedarwood, sandalwood and bergamot, along with crystals like amethyst, bloodstone and clear quartz. You can also use the herbs sage, basil and lemon balm to help you incorporate the element of Pisces into your meals, beverages and rituals to align yourself with this intuitive water sign.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on September 10, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Your divine soul path

Embrace the power of the Moon and retrograde Neptune in Pisces as they connect you with your intuitive side. Create a personal talisman using bloodstone, which represents rebirth, along with sage and lemon balm. As you repeat your affirmation, bind them with a violet ribbon and place them in your clothing throughout the day.

Daily affirmation: I trust my soul to lead me toward a far better life than I imagined.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Intuitive connections

As the Moon and retrograde Neptune in Pisces activate your personal goals and social connections, reflect on intuitively attracting those who will serve a divine purpose into your life. Create an elixir using mint, lemon balm and clear quartz. Encircle it with salt as you repeat your affirmation eleven times, then sprinkle it on your front steps while you take the elixir with you throughout the day to enjoy.

Daily affirmation: I am attracting intuitive connections to help my soul.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Your divine purpose

Focus on honoring your soul contract more deeply as the Moon and retrograde Neptune in Pisces activate this area of your life. Set up an altar space with a green candle, bloodstone and lavender. As you light the candle, close your eyes and repeat your affirmation, allowing the candle to burn out thoroughly. Once finished, place the crystal and lavender under your pillow while you sleep.

Daily affirmation: I am living in divine purpose to my soul contract.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Greater spirituality

Allow yourself to see a divine connection in everything that surrounds you, as the Moon and retrograde Neptune in Pisces help you to develop a greater sense of spirituality. Create an aura spray using plain witch hazel as a base and add the essential oils of frankincense, sandalwood and rose. Place a clear quartz inside the mixture to help clear any negative energy, and as you spray from your crown chakra down, repeat your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am in touch with my inner spirit as I connect to the world around me.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: A spiritual transformation

Focus on embracing a spiritual transformation as the Moon and retrograde Neptune in Pisces help you release anything you no longer need on your journey. Begin by creating a circle of black salt and place white rose petals around it. As you step inside, repeat the affirmation as you light a violet candle. Please focus on the candle as you allow it to burn out, then return the materials to the earth.

Daily affirmation: I embrace a spiritual transformation as I release what is no longer necessary.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Divine love

As the Moon and retrograde Neptune in Pisces activate your soul's desire for divine love, focus on creating or improving this connection within your life. Create a Moon bath by adding jasmine essential oil and then placing white lilies in the water. As you enter the warm waters, repeat your affirmation, breathing deeply and then anoint your body with ylang-ylang essential oil once finished.

Daily affirmation: I am calling in divine love to help inspire my soul's growth.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Honoring your soul

Embrace your emotional and spiritual well-being as the Moon and retrograde Neptune in Pisces allow you to create a greater sense of inner peace. Begin by creating an intention jar using lavender, sage, amethyst and any items that are meaningful to you that can act as an anchor. As you seal the jar with violet wax, repeat your affirmation and bury it beneath a maple tree representing your soul's path.

Daily affirmation: I care for my spiritual and emotional health as I cultivate peace.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Soulful joy

Embrace your inner joy as the Moon and retrograde Neptune in Pisces draw your attention to honoring this as your divine right. Begin by laying out a yellow square of fabric and add lavender, sage, frankincense essential oil and clear quartz. As you bind it with a violet ribbon, repeat your affirmation and place it in a west-facing area of your home to honor the energy of Pisces.

Daily affirmation: I deserve to live a soulfully joyful life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Your soul home

Focus on embracing the divine refuge of your home as the Moon and retrograde Neptune in Pisces call your attention to this area of your life. Begin by lighting juniper berry incense and a violet candle. When ready, create an offering of cinnamon, sage and basil for healing, peace and prosperity. As you sit in a central location of your home, light your offering and repeat your affirmation, sprinkling the cooled ashes on your front steps once you're finished.

Daily affirmation: My soul is at peace in my home as I seek refuge from the world.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Transparency

Reflect on honoring a more profound practice of emotional transparency and vulnerability with those in your life as the Moon and retrograde Neptune in Pisces help you see the benefit of creating deeper connections. Begin by laying out a small piece of lavender fabric and place clear quartz and sage inside. Sprinkle a bit of salt for protection, and then repeat your affirmation as you sew it closed with white thread. Keep this in your purse or clothing throughout the day.

Daily affirmation: I am transparent and vulnerable in my emotional expression with everyone.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Your inner light

Allow your divine inner light to shine as the Moon and retrograde Neptune in Pisces help you embrace your soul's inner radiance. Begin by lighting a white candle and encircle it with white sage and salt. As you gaze at the candle's flame, anoint your chakra points with bergamot essential oil while repeating your affirmation. Allow the candle to burn thoroughly, collect the materials and place them in your sacred space for the evening.

Daily affirmation: My inner light shines bright as I trust it to attract whatever is meant for me into my life.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Your authentic truth

Honor your authentic truth as the Moon and retrograde Neptune in Pisces help you cultivate a deeper relationship with your soul. Begin by creating a salve of truth using coconut oil for protection and the essential oils of verbena, lavender and mint. Place a tiger's eye and clear quartz inside before it sets, and then once it's ready, anoint your chakra points with the salve while you repeat your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing my authentic truth as a magnet for my divine fate.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.