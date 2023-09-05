Horoscope For September 6, 2023 — The Last Quarter Moon Is Today

On September 6, 2023, there's an intense energy taking place in astrology, and it stokes our curiosity. We are open-minded ready to learn and to grow from our experiences. Here's what to anticipate during the Last Quarter Moon in Gemini and Mars in Libra speaking with Pluto.

The Last Quarter Moon phase tells us a new 30-day lunar cycle is coming. We have one week to tie up loose ends, finish projects and prepare to try something new. Our relationships will undergo a transformational impact this week as Mars harmonizes with Pluto. Here's some insight into what that will look like during today's horoscope forecast.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, September 06, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Relationships matter to you, Aries, and as much as you come across as needing no one, you're aware that life is better with people in it. Today, things start to change in your friendship dynamics. With your ruling planet, Mars, speaking with transformative Pluto, you see your friends and family in a new light. Where you've been neglectful, you'll want to take ownership. In situations where you've been absent or fallen out of touch, you'll want to pick up where you left off. It's a good thing for you, Aries.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today can be one of the most challenging days, but it may also be one of the greatest blessings you've had all year. You enjoy knowing what to expect during the day, so you aim to have a planned, easy-to-follow, and reliable schedule. Today, however, things may change. Initially, the effects of Mars and Pluto on your daily routines can feel burdensome and tedious; however, there's a method to the madness. Finding yourself in the middle of unplanned chaos helps you see where the cracks are in your life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your radiant smile and contagious laughter make you such a wonderful person to be around. So when Mars lights up your creativity sector while speaking happily to Pluto, your imagination comes to life. Today, the sky is the limit as to what you can accomplish. You can plan a party, invite friends over for some games, buy a video game, and play it all day with friends you've made online. There's nothing better for you today than to let your inner child explore the world, Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're eager to establish a sense of normalcy in your life. Things have not been stable and settled this year, and the goal for 2023 has been stability. So, with Mars in trine with Pluto, you may find that loophole to the madness you've been seeking. Transformative Pluto helps you to tap into your ambitious nature for change. This week, and starting today, you're driven to make the necessary adjustments needed in your life. That's good news!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You're such a braveheart, Leo. When spreading positivity on social media, you are okay sharing what you think people need to hear. You're one of those advocates who loves to share joy with the rest of the world. Some people may not understand what's happened in your life lately, leading you to be more vocal than usual. With Mars in your communication sector from now through October, it's only getting started. You'll continue to share, post and give shoutouts to things you find worthy of attention.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You're wiser than the average person when it comes to money, time management and things that need a bit more order. Today's Mars trine Pluto brings a desire to put a bit more order in your financial life. It's the perfect day to review your credit card statements, bank statements, and bills to see what areas of your life you must focus on the most. Today can be a day where deep diving into your records helps you make the changes you need for the rest of this year.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You're a peacemaker, but that does not mean you don't war with yourself occasionally. Today, Mars speaking to Pluto can have you picking yourself apart at the seams, all in the name of self-improvement. While it may seem only fair that you give yourself such a scrutinious review, it's always better to love yourself through any changes you must make. Self-love.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You can't run away from the past, and as a Scorpio, it's harder for you not to think about the things that hurt you in your life. Today, you may feel more intense about an ex-relationship partner than usual. It can be hard to relinquish a grudge, or you will need inevitable closure. Try not to give into the temptation to break your no-contact rule since Mercury is retrograde, and you may regret your decision later.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's time to meet people, and when Mars is in your network sector for the next few months, you may be one of those who come across as eager to please and ready to win. Today's Mars in Libra invites you to participate in social networking events and to hold space for more positive things to happen in your life.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Once you set a goal for yourself, nothing can change your mind. You've been wanting more than anything in the world to have a happy home. You want a place to call home where you can come home to every night. Today, you can work on improving your area of discipline and making things more orderly for your family and their routine.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You work hard every day of the week, which is why you often find yourself as successful. With the Moon in your sign, connecting with other aspects of your life can be challenging. You can experience tunnel vision with work and not want to do anything else. Your significant other may sense this in you and try to get you to go out and have fun. Accept the invite; it will be good for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Be open-minded, Pisces. You're such a deeply emotional and intuitive sign, so when the energy is intense, you pick up on it quicker than others. Today, you may decide to lay low to avoid conflict or getting involved in any unnecessary drama. While spending time with your friends today, make sure to take their input into consideration when planning for the future.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.