What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest During The Moon In Cancer

Today, the Waning Crescent Moon is in Cancer, a zodiac sign in which the Moon feels most comfortable. It represents home, nurturing, quiet, and the slow enveloping of a warm embrace. In manifesting, as with the Moon, it’s not just about action, but in the moments you practice patience as you hold space for the universe to take hold of what you have sent out and help bring it to fruition.

The Moon in Cancer can often give you a desire to be a homebody — to cancel plans, crave more sleep, enjoy your home space, and cook nutritious meals. It’s the idea of returning to your home and the home within yourself—the comfortable room of just being and feeling at ease and where you are.

A deep trust exists within the energy of the Waning Crescent Moon in Cancer as you are guided to believe that everything you have set in motion is already in process. By taking a rest in your manifesting, focusing on self-care your personal needs, and simply holding the vibration of your intention, you balance your manifesting rituals and your life.

You can perform your rituals at any time of the day, though in the evening hours, the Waning Crescent energy of the Cancer Moon will be most potent.

Think of anointing yourself with the essential oils of grapefruit, lavender, or rosewood to embody the elements of this sensitive water sign, along with adorning your temple with rose quartz, laborite, or green fluorite.

Whether in your rituals, teas, or even in preparing meals, consider incorporating the herbs of sage, bay leaves, and lemon balm, which also symbolize the zodiac sign of Cancer, to tune into this patient state of trusting the universe is always working on your behalf – even in moments of inaction.

What your zodiac sign can manifest during today's Cancer Moon:

Aries

How to manifest: A healing epiphany

As the Waning Cresent Moon in Cancer lights up your home and healing sector, open your heart for an important epiphany. Light a white candle and encircle it with white rose petals and lavender. As the candle is lit, repeat your affirmation four times, and then allow yourself to enter a state of rest until the candle burns out completely. Return the materials to the earth and pour a glass of water over everything to represent the element of Cancer.

Daily affirmation: I am open to the healing that can bring peace to my journey.

Taurus

How to manifest: An apology

Cancer energy rules over your communication sector, and with the Waning Crescent Moon, there is the perfect time to call in an apology or accountability. You can begin by writing your affirmation on paper and then bind it with a blue ribbon three times. Please place it in water and sprinkle salt around its base. Repeat your affirmation, and then leave the intention out in the moonlight overnight, returning to the earth in the morning.

Daily affirmation: I deserve to be spoken to with love, patience, and accountability.

Gemini

How to manifest: Financial turnaround

The Waning Crescent Moon in Cancer activates your financial sector, helping to provide a significant turnaround in this area of your life. Collect a bay leaf, write your affirmation on it, and sign your name. Anoint olive oil for prosperity, then place it in a small offering dish. Add a few drops of rosewood essential oil and dried basil leaves, lighting a small cone of myrrh incense. As your intention burns, repeat your affirmation, and then once the incense has gone out, return the materials to the earth.

Daily affirmation: I am a magnet of wealth and abundance.

Cancer

How to manifest: Self-acceptance

As the Waning Crescent Moon peaks in your sign, use this as an opportunity to develop a deeper level of self-acceptance. Place a pink candle in front of a mirror and encircle it with black salt and rose petals. Then, place a dish of water before the candle so the light reflects off it. Gaze at yourself in the mirror so the light is reflected on your face, and repeat your affirmation, allowing the candle to burn out thoroughly.

Daily affirmation: I love and accept myself just as I am.

Leo

How to manifest: Intuitive dreams

Cancer rules your sector of dreams and intuition, making this a powerful time to connect with your subconscious as the Waning Crescent Moon passes through this area. Create an intention sachet with amethyst and clear quartz, sewing it closed with violet thread. Repeat your affirmation while you assemble your intention, and then place it under your pillow before bed.

Daily affirmation: I trust my intuitive dreams to help guide my soul path.

Virgo

How to manifest: Inspiring connections

As the Waning Crescent Moon shifts into Cancer, focus on finding gratitude for the supportive and loving connections that surround you. Begin by heading outside into the moonlight and lighting a blue candle, encircling it with white salt and lavender. Tie a white ribbon from your left ring finger to the candle and repeat your affirmation eleven times. Extinguish the candle with your breath, then untie the ribbon from yourself, wind it around the candle and leave it in your garden.

Daily affirmation: I am surrounded by loving and supportive connections.

Libra

How to manifest: Personal Boundaries

The Waning Crescent Moon in Cancer activates your career sector, drawing the need for you to create healthier boundaries to protect yourself and where you invest your time. Begin by creating a white salt and rosemary circle, sit inside, and then light a white candle. Repeat your affirmation,

Daily affirmation: I can choose myself and prioritize my needs.

Scorpio

How to manifest: Patience

Embrace the energy of the Waning Crescent Moon in Cancer as you are guided to honor patience in creating the life of your dreams. Begin by gathering an amaryllis bulb, anointing it with rosewood essential oil, and then placing it to the side. Next, write your affirmation on paper, fold it three times toward you, and put it in the bottom of a gardening pot. Then, plant the bulb and cover it with soil while repeating your affirmation. Sprinkle mint on top for healing and prosperity.

Daily affirmation: I trust everything is happening precisely as it’s meant to be and hold space for the universe to do its magic.

Sagittarius

How to manifest: Vulnerability

The Waning Crescent Moon in Cancer activates your transformation and intimacy sector, helping you be more vulnerable with those you care about. Begin by writing your affirmation on paper, then wrap it around a strawberry, binding it with a white ribbon. Place this on your altar and encircle it with white salt, lighting a blue candle. As you repeat your affirmation, allow the candle to burn thoroughly out.

Daily affirmation: I am safe to be vulnerable and emotionally expressive with those closest to me.

Capricorn

How to manifest: Romantic bliss

Cancer is the ruler of your romantic sector, helping you to relax into bliss under the Waning Crescent Moon. Begin by creating an offering dish with moon water, pomegranate seeds, rosewood essential oil, and dried lavender. Bring this outside under the moonlight and light a red candle, holding the offering in your hands while repeating your affirmation. Use the water, anoint your heart chakra, and then return it to the earth.

Daily affirmation: I am worthy of romantic bliss and a joyful future.

Aquarius

How to manifest: Self-care

As the Waning Crescent Moon in Cancer activates your wellness sector, focus on creating time for yourself to feel refreshed and rejuvenated. Create a sacred tea using lemon grass, lavender, and mint. Hold your hands over the cup as it steeps, repeating your affirmation. Place a piece of clear quartz inside of it, and then enjoy it somewhere you can find calmness and peace.

Daily affirmation: I am taking time to care for my inner self and those needs that help me feel rejuvenated.

Pisces

How to manifest: Divine creativity

The Waning Crescent Moon in Cancer rules over your sector of joy and creativity, so use this to focus on embracing your connection to the divine. Begin by collecting a white candle and, using your fingers, paint it with acrylic paint in any fashion you wish. Allow it to dry, then place it in a shallow bowl of water, encircling it with white salt and lavender. As the candle burns, repeat your affirmation, and once it’s gone out on its own, return all materials to the earth.

Daily affirmation: I am a divinely creative being capable of manifesting whatever I desire, as I know I am constantly in tune with the universe.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.