5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest The Week Of September 11

Five Chinese zodiac signs are the luckiest in the week of September 11 - 17, 2023. First, here are the lucky messages of the week for everyone. Luck doesn't always feel like a blessing from the divine that has come to remove all obstacles from our path.

Sometimes, it can lead you to a challenge or a gauntlet that feels insurmountable and unnerving, with a prize waiting for you. Do not mistake this with the lures cast by deadly forces, not in your favor. It's not lucky if the prize takes away your free will or brings ruin to your life. It is lucky if the challenge conquered and the prize won unleashes extraordinary parts of yourself into the world.

This week, The i-ching hexagram of luck is a mountain over fire (#22). Like lava erupting from within the heart of a volcano, luck can sometimes burst forth like an impulse that feels dangerous and illogical ... only to reveal the treasures of the impulsive action later.

You are being called to focus on the wealth of wisdom hiding inside you and ask yourself if you have heard the whispers emerging from within, only to brush them away and regret them later. If you have, you are standing in the way of your luck. Now, let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest this week.

Five Chinese zodiac signs luckiest this week of September 11 - 17, 2023:

1. Rat: A cautionary tale

1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008

Rat, luck doesn't always grace our life to help us with big wins. Sometimes, it comes to warn us about potential pitfalls. You are being cautioned to be more aware of your surroundings and those watching you closely. Some may steal your ideas and put them forward as their own. Others may get in the way of your success by giving you bad advice that will hold you back from your full potential so that it won't inconvenience them later.

If you feel called to, decorate your home with pumpkins to bring the energy of abundance into your living space. You can even wear a Carnelian crystal pendant or ring to help you stay grounded while continuing to be creative.

2. Snake: Comparative luck

1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Snake, your luck this week is a little weird. It will remind you of all the ways you are better off than others around you. For some of you, it will reveal to you the good fortune of your birth or the education you received. For others, it will highlight a talent that very few possess. Some of you will even realize that your employment opportunity is better than that of your friends or peers who graduated simultaneously in the same batch as you.

Don't use this experience to blow your own horn. Instead, take this as a gentle nudging from the universe to be thankful for all you have. A gratitude ritual with white candles and flowers can drive this fact home in the best way possible. After all, in the words of Warren Buffet, if every human being on Earth was a marble in a jar, given the chance, would you put your marble back in the jar, shake it, and take another marble at random and live that life instead? If not, you are more blessed than you realize.

3. Horse: Future luck

1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Horse, your week's luck is tied to your future. Any action you take to strengthen your future and prepare for eventualities will have the universe's blessings easing the way forward for you. From health insurance to retirement funds to purchasing a home, anything and everything tied to long-term gains will benefit from this lucky energy.

You can wear brown clothes this week to align yourself with this power if you have Native American artifacts at home, like a wolf skull, a flute, or even a fringed wamus. Even better! Engaging with people outdoors will also positively affect you instead of staying cooped up indoors.

4. Rabbit: Luck in friendships

1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011

Rabbit, your luck this week is tied to that old saying — "Birds of a feather flock together." It may not refer to your current group of friends if you feel they do not reflect your values and tend to drain your life-force energy. Instead, this luck will bring you people from your soul tribe to help you find some peace within.

Just remember: not every person is meant to stay in your life for the long term. It's better to enjoy the camaraderie and friendship for a short while and learn your lessons from them than to turn away from the bounty just because you hunger for a life-long attachment. Some of the people that luck will bring to you at this time are only meant to recharge your spirit like a dose of potent medicine and then leave once their time with you is done.

5. Pig: Ancient luck

1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007

You won't be wrong if you suddenly feel this week as if life has thrust you into a movie or fairytale. Fate is weaving a rich tapestry for you, but the scenes are not mundane and laid-back. Like any good epic, they are full of twists and turns, with an extraordinary win waiting for you. Will you let luck lead you to what is your due?

Some of you will benefit from wearing purple or deep wine now. If that makes you feel like you are cosplaying as a wizard or witch, you can substitute this by carrying purple crystals with you, like amethyst, grape agate or lepidolite.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.