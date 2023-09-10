The 3 Specific Chinese Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love This Week, September 11 - 17, 2023

Three Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest in love in the week of September 11 - 17, 2023. First, here are the love messages of the week for everyone. Is it fate or action that brings you together with the one who makes your heart sing with joy? Are you a puppet of something beyond yourself or a master of your destiny, wielding your own free will? These are the questions to ponder this week. So, bring out that journal and start writing.

This week, the i-ching hexagram of love is lake over mountain (#31), changing to mountain over wind (#18). As a hexagram of "influence," the former speaks of how change can be brought into a relationship, even when pride and stubbornness are an issue with one or both partners. The latter hexagram calls to attention the pitfalls suffered when one becomes immovable and uncompromising.

You must ask yourself if you are fundamentally incompatible with the person you are with. Or are they too proud and selfish to be in a relationship with anyone? Now, let's focus on the three Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love in the week of September 11 - 17, 2023.

The three Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love this week:

1. Rooster

1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Rooster, the energy of love this week for you is all about building something that lasts the test of time. Are you prepared to invest your time, effort and energy into such a venture? If yes, be careful who you choose as your partner. Not everyone who says they are willing is willing. If you are single, your luck in love this week will sprout and shine when you go into receptive mode. Instead of taking action to find the right person, make space for love to flow into your life this week. Do what brings you joy, socialize with your friends and family and indulge in self-care activities while leaving some space for a partner as if you already have one. What would that look like for you?

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love this week is very "reproductive" in nature. So, if you have been trying to have a child with your partner, you are entering a very fertile phase of life right now. For others, this refers to being just a few steps away from you because of all the hard work you and your significant other have put together to build your collective life. Keep being considerate and the rewards will continue to flow in.

2. Ox

1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009

Ox, trust your intuition above all else this week when it comes to heart matters. If it tells you to look closer at your relationship with someone (or your courtship), you may be interacting with someone incompatible with you or throwing off major red flags. If, instead, your intuition whispers to move closer to someone, trust that guidance and let it lead you to true love.

Your health will be strong and vital this week if you are single. This may even manifest as a glow-up for some of us. As we all know — a healthy person is beautiful. So don't be surprised if someone comes to you out of the blue and asks you out on a date, even if you are not interested in dating them. It will still work out in your favor because this now places the power of choice in your hands.

If you are in a relationship, you and your partner are slowly moving towards a bright and beautiful future. For some, you may be relocating to a country or city that will be more abundant (financially and otherwise) for you. For others, you are very close to getting married but do not know it yet! Enjoy this journey and record the milestones in photo albums and memory cards. They were not lying when they said the pleasure lies in the journey rather than the destination.

3. Rat

1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008

Fate plays a big role in your love life right now, Rat. If you are single, fate takes you to the one you are meant for. This journey will not be smooth or stress-free for most of you, but it will be worth it. Some of you will find them when you enroll in a university, pursue higher studies or even relocate to a different country. Others of you will find them during your employment, whatever your profession, whether that is a farmer's market, a book fair, a conference or even while picking up laundry for your boss in the Devil Wears Prada style. Trust the process. The luck is in the details.

If you are in a relationship, do something this week to show love to your partner and give them the chance to show it right back to you. It can be through a spontaneous dinner date or a weekend vacation. A rose is left on the breakfast table, or even a pack of cards if they collect rare finds. You know what will be the best way to express yourself. This week, your luck will be the icing on this delectable cake.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.