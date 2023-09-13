3 Specific Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On September 14, 2023

We've got a New Moon upon us today, September 14, 2023, which means there's a space in the sky just waiting for our wishes. While that may sound poetic, the New Moon is just that: a placeholder for the visible lunation, and today, that New Moon is in the constellation of Virgo.

What that does for us is that it allows us to imagine our potential in love and romance. We may not be there yet, but for three zodiac signs on September 14, 2023, it's a good time to start intending. Today is about putting together our thoughts to 'make good' on them soon.

It's a lucky day for love, as this is the day we can control the direction our love lives take. This is because we're working alone on this day; we are the ones who get to choose where we want our love lives to go and how we wish to make it all happen.

During the New Moon in Virgo on September 14, 2023, we are undeterred by fear or hesitancy. We're in the 'intention' phase, which means we cannot be disturbed by external noise or neurosis. We are clear-headed, and we feel a sense of purpose.

They say that we should always be prepared to get what we wish for, as what we wish for may not always be exactly what we want. The New Moon is a lucky transit; it allows us to fine-tune our dreams and desires.

Here's where we put together our 'big' plan. Here's where we create our romantic agenda; we're not leaving anything out. We've got it all covered. While making mistakes is only human, three zodiac signs will do their best today to carefully design their romantic future.

Three zodiac signs luckiest in love on September 14, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

If you are, to be honest with yourself, you'd like for an easy love relationship, this drama 'thing' has to end, and while it's not actively dramatic, you know that as you progress with the person you are now with, you'd like it to morph into something smooth and doable.

During the New Moon, you'll get a chance to think things out, and what's nice is that you won't feel any pressure to do or act in any particular way. Today, September 14, 2023, allows you to be on your own, in your head, where you can work it all out.

It's not that there's anything too heavy that you have to deal with either or avoid, but you need this New Moon energy to get your wits about you. It's a good day for love in your world because you can view it from a vantage point, allowing you to see a bright future.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The New Moon in Virgo works well for you because you've wanted to put things into perspective where your love relationship is concerned, and today seems to let you view it all with an open mind and an easy heart. You love your partner and want things to work out, and as long as you have 'days off,' like this one, you'll always be able to see the future as something that looks welcoming to you.

On September 14, 2023, you will find that it's best to stay alone, as this is the best time for you to think, and you need to do a lot of that if you are to manifest the next stage of your romantic dream. You are well on your way to making your love life into something you could call a rousing success, but it takes time, and you know that. You're not always the most patient person, but you are dedicated, and so it goes.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

On September 14, 2023, you will experience the New Moon energy, making you feel introspective and self-reflective. You want to be the best you can be for the person you love, as you see how much effort they put into being the best for you. You want to reciprocate their love as you feel you may have slackened when it comes to effort.

Today is the day you decide to change for them; it's not a pressure-filled obligation ... this comes from your heart. You know there's more in you worthy of giving, and your romantic person deserves the best you have to offer. The New Moon in Virgo shows you that you will not be depleted by giving of yourself. The more love you give, the more you receive.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.