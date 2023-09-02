Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For September 3, 2023

There's a special message for each zodiac sign in today's tarot horoscope for September 3, 2023, while the Moon is in Aries entering Taurus. The Sun remains in the sign of Virgo today.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, September 03, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

As an Aries, you're honest, bold and sometimes a bit blunt. You tend to lean toward realism when there's a problem. If you see that there needs to be more money or resources, you take note. But today, your optimism pulls through in a mighty way. Today, you see that despite what appears to be a lack on the surface, you keep an abundance mindset. The Empress tarot card indicates like a mama bear who protects her cub from the cold; you won't let anyone do without. You'll find a way to make what you need happen. Because you're resourceful, Aries.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

You've waited patiently for your higher-ups at work to take notice of your stellar track record. You're on time, do what you need to do and go above and beyond expectations. So it's a real disappointment to receive the Six of Wands reversed tarot card today. You may have to wait a bit longer before someone takes action on what they have observed in you. It could be budget restrictions or time restraints. Either way, you may have yet to get the good word you hoped for this week. It might come later down the road. So be patient.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

It's essential to 'say what you mean and to mean what you say, but always remember that many words can create confusion. So if you need to be verbose and explain yourself in grave detail, pause and let others ask questions. It's one thing to expect and demand to be heard, but as the speaker today, you'll also want to see if the point you're trying to get across is grasped and retained. Plus, it's nice to check in with the person you're speaking to so they can voice their thoughts to you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

There's nothing like good old confusion to spawn fear in a person, and today's Moon in reverse means that you may sense something is off because a person is being untruthful. It can drive you mad when your intuition kicks into high gear, telling you there's a problem. Although the issue may not be fully resolved today, Cancer, trust your intuition. Chances are you are correct.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

It's time to pop the cork and enjoy your favorite beverage. Good things are coming to you today, and you have waited so long for this moment. Call your friends and invite them to share this moment with you. Today is a day of celebration! The Three of Cups tarot card predicts that your heart will be overflowing with joy.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

You've been working all week, and today, you're vulnerable to arguments and strife since you're at a H.A.L.T. You're hungry, angry, lonely and tired. When you reach this point, tend to the things that will support your body, mind and spirit. Eat something nourishing, like warm soup or a home-cooked meal. Vent to a friend until you're no longer upset. Spend time with a person you love or your family pet, and nap. Take care of yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You may have hit rock bottom this year, but now you have the strength and courage to work your way back up in the world. You're ready to hit the restart button and grab hold of a new opportunity. This period of failure has been reasonable to you. Now you're unafraid to go for what you want. You've lost in the past, and you know what that feels like. Now, you're fearlessly tenacious. There's nothing you can't do.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Oh, boy. Today, someone will be in a mood of moods, and it won't be pleasant. You may have a family member who woke up on the wrong side of the bed, and they will be hard-pressed to make sure everyone else knows they aren't feeling it today. Instead of trying to woo a person toward the more positive side of life, the King of Cups, reversed, gives you a heads-up to fix the problem by removing yourself. You've got things to do, Scorpio. Go out and have fun.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

It takes time for reality to sink in, and The Hanged Man is a fresh perspective on what has been happening in your life. You've waited long enough for the future to come. It's here, and it's now. It's time to start doing what you've said you'd do at this time. The moment has come, and you're ready to take action.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

You're so tough and capable. Capricorn, when you endured all the hardships you went through the last few years, it did something to you. It made you thick-skinned. You're unafraid of anything life tosses your way. You embrace challenges, and the Ten of Swords, reversed, says you're the type who gets hurt and falls, but you're never knocked down for long.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Justice

Drive safely. This tarot card can imply having problems with the law. You want to avoid speeding today or taking unnecessary risks with traffic or your decision-making. Play it on the safe side. While the law tends to lean toward fairness, it's an expensive system to navigate. You would prefer to spend your cash elsewhere.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

Everyone has problems, and family issues are never easy, even if you love each other through it. Today, people may not be on their best behavior. There can be arguments and disagreements. Be the peacemaker of the group. There's a lot of strength in harmony and love, but it must start somewhere with someone: YOU.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.