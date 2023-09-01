tarot horoscope for september 2, 2023

Today's tarot horoscope brings us to a new place in our lives, thanks to the Moon in Aries. Here's what's in store for each zodiac sign on September 2, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune

You may think you know what the future holds for you. You've got a careful plan mapped out and have made good, solid decisions. Yet, the funny thing about life and fate is that it often shows up to change your plans. You can try to avoid a certain path, but somehow you still reach a destination by circumstance. Today, release control or the need to know all the answers. Instead, be in the present moment and see where your life will take you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Look at you, Taurus. You've built a strong structure to protect you and those you love. And, now the King of Pentacles invites you to stop at this moment to enjoy all that you've accomplished. Now you hold the keys to your kingdom and are wiser as a result of your life experiences. You are secure and that is all you've ever wanted in life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

You can stay or choose to head in a new direction. Life takes its turn. Did you discover the old way doesn't fit who you've matured into? It may be time to see this experience as a moment in time; your future awaits but you can't stay where you are. You have to grow into your next opportunity.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

You don't always know what is right until the moment of decision comes along and you need to choose a position. Today, you're ready for a clean slate and an entirely new shot at lief. You may think that the way things are headed now defines forever. It doesn't have to, if you don't want to allow it to. You can make a change, one decision at a time.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You are a giver, and sometimes you care for others to a fault. You've made a lot of sacrifices in a particular relationship. Sometimes you've neglected your own goals or needs, hoping to show your partner how much you love them. Today, it's time to take things you've allowed to be on hold and begin to focus on them. What's good for you benefits everyone, so try not to put your future on the backburner today.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

You are practical, but when you see that a chore or daily responsibility can be improved by a small change, you're all in. You'll stop to get that thing done because it will save you time. Today, you're ready to shuck the old way of doing things and apply a new skill, resource or tool. Not only will this save you time, but you'll also deal with a bit less grief when you've figured it all out.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You are typically the one giving advice, but today it's you who needs a listening ear and a caring spirit. Today's tarot card, the Hermit is about going into your heart to hear your inner voice. It may seem contrary to you to retreat into a quiet space to think, but that's the type of focus you need right now.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Strength

You're one of the toughest zodiac signs in astrology, so when you get the Strength tarot card it's a curious one for you to receive. This card indicates that your patience is wearing a bit thin lately. You will need to draw from your inner courage and resilience to accomplish your goals today. You can do it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

You have a lot on your mind lately, and the last thing you need is drama from friends and family. Today it's important for you to focus on things going on in your own life. As much as you may like to help others sort through their problems, you only have time for what you can control. Big, a listening ear today may also be difficult, invite them out to dinner or lunch over the weekend to talk about what's going on. Don't let your time be taken from you when you need it most.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Death

You are a hard worker so when it seems as though a project to create, it is no longer going to be used by your job, I can feel sad and frustrating. However, I see this as an opportunity in disguise. You get to repeat what you enjoy doing: finding the problems, and creating the infrastructure that helps to solve the issue. It's a good day for progress.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

You can be open minded and giving, so when you get hurt, you feel the pain deeply. It hurts to know that someone you loved interested decided to be dishonest with you. Trust is hard to rebuild Winston broken. Try as much as you'd like, it may take time to heal from betrayal you feel deep in your heart.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

You are such an empathetic soul, so when someone has a need that you can tell, you're the first one to volunteer. You have been wearing your heart on your sleeve this summer, and you would like someone to do the same for you in return. Knowing what you want is the first step in getting it. And now that you have clarity, you can start contract your desires into the universe and have it come to you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.