The Best Horoscopes This Week Go To 3 Specific Zodiac Signs

Three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes this week, due to some wonderful astrology transits. Cosmic curiosities and ghostly tales are coming your way this week. It's not just because Halloween fever has already seized many people's minds (even though it's still September!). If you feel called to, engage with this energy and allow your inner Indiana Jones to come out and play. Why make everything mundane when a little imagination and magic touch make it all better? You may also benefit from attending a costume ball or a Renaissance fair.

Venus is finally direct again now. Since it's in the beautiful zodiac sign of Leo, you can expect sparks to fly everywhere as the summer heat of a leonine love takes hold of us. Yes, Mercury is still retrograde, but no one can deny the power of stolen glances, love notes and holding hands for the first time. That's just the chaste version of things. The transiting Moon will also add mystery to these lighter emotions as it travels through the younger zodiac signs on the wheel.

If you haven't told your siblings you love them, this week's energy is excellent for doing just that. You don't have to be cheesy, of course. You can pull their leg and poke at them while sharing a good laugh. It is even better if you can find an appropriately ridiculous greeting card for them! If you don't have a sibling, now's the time to find yourself a pen pal. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for September 4 - 10.

The best horoscopes this week go to three specific zodiac signs:

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, this week's energy is calm and restful but not wasteful. Take your time with your projects, be there for yourself through self-care routines and give out kind words and compassionate hugs if needed. The more you trust what feels right, the stronger you will become. You need this strength for what you are preparing for. It may still be a while before it all comes to mind, but there's no reason you cannot enjoy the journey while at it.

Saturn Retrograde in Pisces is your main astrological anchor this week, especially for those born in the last week of Aquarius season or have planets in the last degrees of Aquarius. Stay on track in your current work. If someone inexplicably catches your eye, with Lilith in Leo, it might be better to wait and let the situation progress more organically.

If you feel called to, honor the Moon by tapping into your shadow side this week. Like the changing faces of the Moon, you have changing faces too. Not because you are two-faced but because you are a regular human with emotions, moods and evolving needs. Honoring all these sides of yourself will help you stay true to who you are and not get influenced by the conditionings of others.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, your creative muscles will be at their best this week. Take advantage of this and truly let your talents and creativity shine. For some of you, this will benefit your professional life just as much as your personal life. For others, this will help you understand where you stand as opposed to other people. Just make sure you don't get influenced by the harsh criticisms of others. Constructive criticism can only come from true experts who are not trying to get rid of the rising competition.

The beginning of the week will be good for you with the transiting Moon in Taurus conjunct Jupiter. It may sound odd since Scorpio is opposite Taurus, but your many similarities are why this energy favors you. For some of you, it will manifest as an epiphany of how you differ from the world and why that's a good thing. For others, it will bring gifts and favors to help you level up.

Focusing on your future is also indicated for you this week. So, go for it if you want to go over your retirement plans or invest your money in something that will benefit you a few years from now. You will also benefit from journaling your goals for the next five years, even if you keep them open-ended at this time.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, this week will bring challenges to your doorstep, but you are on the best horoscope list because you have it within you to defeat them if you believe in yourself. So take a deep breath whenever you feel stressed or unduly conflicted during the week. The answers will come to you eventually. Some of you may want to be in full introvert mode to work in peace and enjoy your free time at ease.

Venus and Lilith in Leo are in your corner at this time. So, if you want to make your wishes come true, now's the time. Lilith's rebellious energy will make you come across as a defiant king or queen of the jungle than an annoyed cat. With Juno conjunct Venus, you may even find true love in someone who respects your fiercely passionate side.

If you feel called to, write a story that brings you catharsis this week. It can be an actual incident that happened to you that you need to find closure from emotionally. It can also be fictional so your subconscious can speak more freely. You can even combine this exercise with scripting manifestation to bring your desires to life.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.