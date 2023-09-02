How Moon Conjunct Chiron Affects 3 Specific Zodiac Sign's Positively This Week

For two days the Moon will connect with Chiron in Aries activating healing energy for three specific zodiac signs this week. If you're a Taurus, Cancer, or Scorpoio, take in a deep breath. Fill your lungs fully (without passing out) and then release the breath in a gusto, allowing your shoulders to relax at the same time. Do this three times. How do you feel?

If you are still full of dread for what's coming for you in the future, now's the time to ask for help.

Books, podcasts, and videos are good sources too if you don't trust the people in your surroundings. If, instead, your heart felt light and joy permeated your being when you took that breath, sit and bask in that glory for a little while before you get to the rest of your week. There's no hurry.

Moon conjunct Chiron is the main astrological energy kicking off the week. And though it's in the zodiac sign of Aries, the energy is more pitiful than energizing. Don't be surprised if old wounds come to the surface or unknown triggers make themselves known.

Today is an excellent time for manifestation rituals too. Some of you will benefit from using crystals and runes to help you anchor your desires into something tangible. You can carry the crystal with you over the next thirty days to remind yourself to not lose faith and break the spell. Just remember not to tamper with anyone's free will! Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs who feel this energy the most starting September 2 - 3, 2023.

How the Moon conjunct Chiron affects three zodiac signs the most:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon will connect with Chiron just before entering your sign this week. And it's all because of the ties of love that bind you to your dear ones. For some, this energy will manifest in your romantic life and bring you great joy in the company of your lover or significant other. For others, your family will surprise you with a visit that will fill your heart with happiness. Reciprocate the feelings and your bonds will strengthen. Don't take anything for granted at this time.

Jupiter in Taurus trine Sun and Mercury Retrograde in Virgo bring luck to you. Whatever your fingers touch will turn to gold now. So if you are working on something, continue to be focused and diligent so you can direct this good luck into what matters to you.

This week is good for a love ritual for those of you who want to last a lifetime with your soulmate. Use two pink or red candles for this purpose and engrave your and your partner's names on the wax (separately). Then place the candles side by side and make a circle of salt around them. Once you light the flame, sit with it for a while and just watch how each candle burns. It will give you insights about your relationship and how you and your partner will show up for each other in the future.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you're ruled by the Moon, and when it connects with Chiron this week, an important choice has to be made. But you are scared that you will botch it up or fail to consider an important variable because of ignorance. The truth is, no matter how hard you try, you won't be able to gather all the necessary information at this time. Someone or some intelligence will always evade you. Thankfully, your intuition will help you make up for the missing pieces. Just try not to dismiss the power of your Cancerian intuition!

Pluto in Capricorn is in your corner, even though it's technically on the opposite end of the sky. Powerful friends will make themselves known to you right when you least expect it. But they are not doing it out of the goodness of their heart. So approach the situation like a business arrangement and make sure everyone gains something valuable from this.

This week will be especially good for those of you who wish to indulge in leisure activities, watch a movie, or socialize. Don't hold yourself back. A wonderful week is in store for you. And who knows? Maybe you can end the day with a slice of apple pie?

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the energy this week is good for financial considerations, budgeting, and fixing your debts. It's also great for taking account of all the valuable things in your possession, including talents and gifts that can help you make more money in the future. You are about to enter a new phase of life in a few weeks, so this consideration will make the path easier for you.

Saturn in Pisces and Sun in Virgo are on your side at this time, and when the Moon enters your relationship sector after connecting with Chrion, things happen. They may not see eye to eye when it comes to each other, but together, their energy is stabilizing you in the grand scheme of the world. And considering all the havoc South Node in Scorpio left behind in its trail, you desperately need this stability.

Nevertheless, if you feel called to, get a helium balloon and allow your inner child to come out and play. You can even decorate your home whimsically to bring some joy to your living space. And if flowers are your thing, the yellow ones will be especially good for you. Just make sure to steer clear of potpourri at this time as they will bring stagnant energy into your life, which will not be in your favor.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.