Love Horoscopes Will Be Lucky For 3 Zodiac Signs On September 9

Today, September 9, 2023, certain zodiac signs who are luckiest in love will say 'yes.' Opportunity will knock, and we will be there to open that door. Love will approach us, and we will pay attention. Happiness will show itself to us today, and we will believe in it.

This positive receptivity will bring about great luck in love and romance for three zodiac signs: Gemini, Libra and Sagittarius.

Today, we are hosting the transit Moon sextile Jupiter and it affects our relationships. When this transit makes itself known, we feel good about our choices, but not only that, we want to make those choices in love. We want to participate. We want to be a part of it all.

During Moon sextile Jupiter, we like the idea of becoming more involved in our love lives, and while that may seem redundant or obvious, we must admit that many of us are rather lazy when it comes to just ... getting things done.

We may be in romantic relationships that we've gotten 'used to,' so we put less effort into maintaining these relationships. That's usually the first step in their dissolution; we have none today. September 9, 2023, is about knowing and deciding that we must actively participate in our love lives. During Moon sextile Jupiter, we step up and make it all happen.

While today has its advantages, it's also chock full of lessons we can take with us as we progress through the many phases of our love lives. We will learn that a good attitude can get us through the hardest times and that we must put aside our self-doubt and get into the life we've made for ourselves.

Here's why these three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on September 9, 2023:

1. Gemini: You feel lucky in love because your confidence is up.

Today has you feeling as though you want to take on the world. You are positive that you can handle just about anything and when it comes to your love life, you know that it's now or never if you're going to 'make this thing stick' and you go for it, Gemini. You go for it because you finally feel confident and fearless. On September 9, 2023, you'll work with Moon sextile Jupiter. This transit helps you make some big decisions about your next move.

Romantically, you want it all, but you have held off due to regular old things like fear of commitment and some self-doubt. On this day, September 9, you will realize that all you are doing is standing in the way of your happiness and that it's time to get out of the way. You feel charged with loving energy and mean doing something good with it.

2. Libra

You aren't usually the one who decides that a relationship should be based on loyalty and commitment, but you are also smart enough to know that the one you're in now would do much better if only you would own that fact ... and you would. On September 9, 2023, the transit of Moon sextile Jupiter will move you to decide about your love life ... and the rest of your life.

It's time to settle down with the person you are with, and they have dropped several hints at that already. Time waits for no one and it finally kicks home for you that there's no 'other person' out there waiting for you, as if in some fantasy. Your partner is THE ONE for you, and it's time you honored that with a commitment. During Moon sextile Jupiter, the idea of this pleases you immensely.

3. Sagittarius

One of the things that has held you back from giving your all to the person you are in love with is your past track record. You're still determining if you can do it. Can you successfully be in a relationship when your past romances have become lukewarm memories and nothing more? Of course, you can, Sagittarius, and you know it.

On September 9, 2023, you will get a battery recharge from the transit, Moon sextile Jupiter, and it will ignite your positivity to such a degree that you won't remember that you've even had a past, let alone one where things didn't work out.

Welcome to the club! We have all seen breakups, and we still manage to continue. On this day, during Moon sextile Jupiter, you will get back on track with the idea that love is worth believing in and that you are indeed someone who can love and be loved in return.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.