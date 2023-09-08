The 3 Zodiac Signs Likely To Have Challenging Horoscopes On September 9

First things first: today is a good day. Understanding how what happened to us on September 9, 2023, is good for us is what feels rough. Lessons come at us throughout the day, and while we will recognize the importance of these messages, we may find it hard to adapt to them ... but we will.

It's all about letting them in and staying the course. We are working with the transit of Moon sextile Uranus today, which flips the lid of much of what we perceive. In other words, we'll see something from a different vantage point today, which can potentially change our lives. That's a good thing.

Because it technically 'is' a good day, we have to come to terms with whatever is in our lives that has held us back in the past. Were we so locked into a way of thinking that we started to forget there were other ways of looking at the world?

During Moon sextile Uranus, we will see that our way is not the only way and that, once we grasp that concept, the world opens up to us in positive and brilliantly promising ways.

Today could usher in a new philosophy for Cancer, Virgo or Aquarius. We stand to become better people than we once were, and all of this hinges on noticing that there's more to it than what we assume was the only way to go.

The three zodiac signs that will utilize the powers that back up a transit, like Moon sextile Uranus, are the ones who will not look back. This may be a hard day for staring into the mirror. What we see may not please us, but it will inspire major change.

September 9, 2023, is when these three zodiac signs make a valiant effort to move forward. No, going back, no back-stepping and no regrets. We are progressive and determined during Moon sextile Uranus.

Three zodiac signs likely to have challenging horoscopes on September 9, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You knew today was coming but didn't want to have to face it ... and it's all good. Still, it's going to come at you with truths that you weren't willing to face until now, and that is because, on September 9, 2023, you have the transit of Moon sextile Uranus, inspiring you to dig deeper and find out what's at the bottom of your 'stuck-ness.'

You know you've been needing a major change, but you also know that that means work and work is what you've been trying to put off. Moon sextile Uranus has you coming to terms with something about yourself that has developed over the years out of pure laziness. You may not have wanted to confront this 'demon,' and yet, during Moon sextile Uranus, you'll want to get it out of your life because now, you recognize that you can do much better if you put in the effort.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You will be angry with someone in your life who casually mentions the fact that you are all talk and very little action. This person might be passive-aggressive, but you'll take their words very seriously, and why? Because they are right. You have promised yourself a lot more than you have today, and while you know all it takes is action rather than words, you've still kept believing that things would just 'happen' to you without putting in the effort.

On September 9, 2023, you will realize that words don't do the trick anymore and with the power of the transit Moon sextile Uranus behind you, you will start to speak less and act more. Today marks a big change in your life, Virgo, and it is up to you to continue with the work you begin. Don't go backward. Less words, more action.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

With Moon sextile Uranus kicking you in the butt today, you'll realize there is no 'getting away with being lazy' anymore. September 9, 2023, marks a new day for you and it is the one where you understand that you need to make some serious changes in your life, in love, health and activity. You are highly creative, yet you've stayed in one place creatively for far too long ... and you know it.

When friends offer suggestions or advice, you shun them, as you don't want to hear what others think of you or your lifestyle. Today, you realize that they have a point. You need to change, and during Moon sextile Uranus, you'll see that you've been in a self-imposed rut for too long. It's time to unearth yourself, Aquarius. Get yourself back on track.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.