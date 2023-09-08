The Accurate Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On September 9, 2023

Today's love horoscope for each zodiac sign reveals how relationships can be impacted when a ruling planet is activated in the sky. Here's what is in store for you, starting September 9, 2023.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, September 09, 2023:

Aries

Love is a form of power, Aries, and it's so important to treat your influence on others with care, concern and respect. Today, Mars is at a critical degree in Libra, which means you might feel on edge when it comes to expectations and your relationships.

Try to resist entering the blame game with your mate about a situation where you both dropped the ball. Think partnership and bridge building. Today's a great day for using anger or frustration constructively.

Taurus

Pace yourself when it comes to love. It's so easy to rush into something that you feel is the start of your future. But, as Rome was not built in a day, forever doesn't manifest in a single moment. Think about the little things that help to make a long-term relationship work. You can focus on the quality of a friendship you're developing.

As you get to know your potential partner better, you can see where you're able to build as a team and how. you can support each other long term. There's no reason to rush out of your own place until you're sure you can both manage this, and maybe even enjoy it.

Gemini

Be transparent, Gemini. Today's Mercury is working closely with the Sun, and this brings up an area of your life that needs attention and focus. Start with yourself.

You're ready to take ownership for the things you did or did not do when it's apparent someone messed up. What matters most to someone that cares about you isn't being right but knowing that you both feel loved and are loved no matter what.

Cancer

Togetherness and mutual understanding are improving today. It's a sweet day for you, Cancer as the Moon holds harmonious relationships to the Sun, Mercury, Venus, and Jupiter. It's the perfect time to go online to meet a soulmate. If you haven't planned a date night in a while due to childcare issues, tonight the stars may align to help you catch your break. It's going to be a wonderful day for love, especially if you're able to spend the evening together.

Leo

When things aren't working, try not to see your time as an investment into the relationship and that's why you need to stay. Think of the impact your relationship has on your emotions and mental health. This is why the term 'detachment' is key to all relationships. You can separate yourself from your partner's decisions a bit more easily today. However, today's Mercury retrograde helps you to see that your value comes from within not validation from without.

Virgo

Love takes you to a higher level, but self-love helps you to find things about yourself that you never knew. Today your love life is build on self-compassion and care. Today, with the power of Mercury retrograde in your sign, you discover that tending to your inner mind and heart is a wonderful way to understand the concerns, needs and desires of your partner. Today is perfect for getting to know yourself a bit better, and that may mean spending time alone or going out with friends allowing others to take the limelight while you remain supportive and intent on listening.

Libra

Today you learn to release the past so you can usher in a brighter, more fruitful beginning in love. While you have Mars in your sign, it motivates and drives you to do things in a whole new way. Mars is the fire you needed to take your own life and make it work for you. You may have given out your power to others, but today's Mars at an 8 degree encourages you to pivot in a new direction. You can start to say 'no' to things that no longer make sense to you. You can begin with changing how you look (now that Venus is direct) and start working out (because Mars is in your sign) There are a lot of things that can be accomplished in love today but what matters the most is getting started.

Scorpio

There's a certain level of joy that you experience in your love life when you are able to talk though tough problems. With Pluto in your communication sector, you're bound to experience a type of miracle today when you are into an intense conversation with the one you love. You may receive profound insight into your relationship's situation. Using the insight you receive can help you explore what you need to do next to make your partnership stronger and what you should avoid doing in the future, since it weakens your bond.

Sagittarius

Humility and humbleness are two beautiful things to exhibit in a relationship. While your ruling planet, Jupiter is retrograde, you feel the desire to do things in a healthy way. You can set aside old patterns of your love life and start to be more open and caring. It's a good day for acknowledging you are still in a learning process, and as each day goes you learn more about love, and you likely discover things about yourself because of your mate.

Capricorn

You're so willing to learn to love your partner, and to do so as well as you can. With Saturn in Pisces, you're open to express your thoughts and feelings more readily. It's a wonderful time for long evening dinner nights where you talk about your lives and explore what your wants and needs are. You can plan a trip with friends to a romantic outing. There's a lot of ways Saturn has helped you to grow up, and today you're so glad to take the initiative.

Aquarius

You're forever looking to find a new way to do things, but sometimes new love is not better than old love. It's good to have a few comforts in life that are predictable too. Today, in love or any area of your life, remain in the present moment. You can try to make changes, but with Saturn in your money sector, and Pluto in your enemy sector, you may feel put between a rock and a hard place. So, give yourself some grace. There are only so many things you can accomplish in any given day.

Pisces

Have a vision for the future. Your love life needs you to see what you want it to become. You may not understand how you and your significant other will get to where you desire to be as a couple, but that doesn't mean it's impossible. It simply means you have to plan and strive together as a team.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.