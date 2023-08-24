What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On August 25, 2023

Hope is returning. As it does, the universe asks you to focus on what you desire to attract into your life. Pay attention to your thoughts and feelings, which you may hold like a secret close to your heart, because it's not always the rituals you do that are responsible for your manifestations but, instead, what you radiate into the universe that is.

Friday, August 25, the Sagittarius Moon aligns peacefully with Venus retrograde in Leo. Venus is now a morning star as it prepares to station direct in just a week, signifying a more hopeful period and the inner feeling that whatever challenges you've been moving through are now behind you.

The Sagittarius Moon prepares for the future as you are asked to review your most recent New Moon intentions and reflect on what you can release or even recommit to more deeply to make the most of this lunar cycle.

Everything is now pointing to a joyful ease returning, one that promises to give you time and space to do what is necessary to align your external life with all the recent growth you've been through. But today, Friday, August 25, the universe is trying to remind you how much your energy is responsible for what you attract in this life.

As the Moon and Venus retrograde unite, they ask you to step into the flow of divine energies, embrace optimism and hope, and recognize that your most significant assets in life are those who surround you. Whether they can help you manifest your long-term goals or not, they offer an energy of support, understanding, and sometimes simply the place of acceptance. And because of this, you feel energized to continue doing your work to align more with your soul's purpose.

When manifesting, the law of attraction always works behind the scenes, as whatever energy you send out, you also receive back. This helps you understand how subconscious fears or self-doubt can affect what you experience in life. As much as you say you want something, you may need to move through some self-healing to believe your desire is already coming genuinely.

Learn to pivot your thoughts, like how you'd change directions if you were out for a walk and wanted to take a new path. Recognize when your mind is working against what you desire and use your affirmation to re-center your energy and help heal any doubts or fears. This isn't about being perfect, but only being mindful of radiating what you genuinely desire to attract.

For your manifestation rituals today, focus on the energy of Venus, now return to the light, and think of yourself and your life the same way. Rituals can be done at any time, and you can tap into the courage of the zodiac sign of Leo by incorporating herbal elements that represent this fire sign, such as hibiscus, rosehips, rosemary, or green tea. The same is true for essential oils like frankincense, geranium, and cypress, or even the crystals that represent Leo, carnelian, pyrite, or citrine, which can help you to harness the energy of the day and allow you to manifest with great passion.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on August 25, 2023:

Aries

How to manifest: Hope

As Venus retrograde in Leo aligns with the Sagittarius Moon, embrace the call to create a greater sense of hope as you prepare to enter a new chapter of your life. Take a white feather and a sprig of rosemary, binding the two together as you repeat the affirmation. As you do, place it on a south-facing windowsill to embrace the fire sign energy of Sagittarius and Leo, and put a carnelian on top of it.

Daily affirmation: I embrace hope as I prepare to make necessary changes in my life.

Taurus

How to manifest: Forgiveness

Focus on anyone or anything that needs to be forgiven as Venus retrograde in Leo aligning with the Sagittarius Moon activates themes around healing for you. To begin, gather a small pouch or make one from a square of fabric. Add rosemary for healing, green tea for peace, and citrine for happiness. As you assemble your ritual, repeat your affirmation, sending the energy of your intention into it. Once finished, use this to cleanse your aura, and then hang it in a window in your bedroom to release your intention into the universe.

Daily affirmation: I forgive all who have consciously or unconsciously caused me heartache, and I trust they will extend the same to me.

Gemini

How to manifest: Honesty

Venus retrograde in Leo and the Sagittarius Moon highlight themes of communication, especially those which may arise in a romantic relationship. Begin your ritual by creating a truth tea, combining rosemary, rosehip, and green tea. Hold your hands over the mug as the herbs steep together, and repeat your affirmation. Once it's ready to drink for yourself or someone you'd like to hear the truth from, silently keep your affirmation in your mind's eye, scattering the herbs to the earth once you're finished.

Daily affirmation: I am committed to living a life of truth and embracing honesty in each moment.

Cancer

How to manifest: Boundaries

Focus on creating healthy boundaries as Venus retrograde in Leo activates your sector of self-worth, while the Sagittarius Moon helps you focus on your well-being. First, write your name on pink paper, drawing a circle around it once finished. Then, create a circle using rosemary, rose petals, citrine, and white tea lights large enough to sit within it. Once it's ready, take the piece of paper inside the circle with you and repeat your affirmation, a grounding symbol, four times. Then, safely burn the paper, adding the cooled ashes to your sacred circle.

Daily affirmation: I keep myself safe by extending a warm, radiating light of protection around myself and all I love.

Leo

How to manifest: Transparency

Embrace the power of living transparently as Venus retrograde in Leo activates your sector of self while the Sagittarius Moon promises there is joy on the horizon. Please write your name on a blue and yellow candle, placing them together in an east-facing area of your home to promote healthy transparency. As you light them, repeat the affirmation as you allow your eyes to relax so you see only one flame. Let the candles entirely burn out, then return them to the earth with rosemary for healing.

Daily affirmation: I allow my authentic self to shine through as I practice transparency in every facet of my life.

Virgo

How to manifest: Acceptance

Focus on creating a greater sense of acceptance for yourself and all things in your life as Venus retrograde in Leo and the Sagittarius Moon is helping you embrace more of the present moment. Create a sacred aromatherapy salve by melting coconut oil, adding a few drops of geranium and cypress essential oil, and placing pyrite in it for protection. Let it cool by placing it on the counter or in the refrigerator, and once it's ready, light a blue candle and practice a self-massage using the salve while repeating your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I accept everything now, knowing it's the first step to making the desired changes.

Libra

How to manifest: A new dream

Focus on setting a new intention and dream for your life as Venus retrograde in Leo and the Sagittarius Moon helps to inspire you to reach new heights. Create an intention jar using rosemary, rosehips, ginger, and cinnamon. After you add your herbs, please write down your affirmation on a violet piece of paper and fold it away from you three times before placing it inside the jar. Next, add a few drops of frankincense essential oil while repeating your affirmation, and after you seal it with orange wax, place it in an east-facing area of your home to promote new growth and beginnings.

Daily affirmation: I am tuning into my heart center as I craft a new dream for myself and my future.

Scorpio

How to manifest: Career stability

Embrace your ability to create greater peace and stability in your career as Venus retrograde in Leo and the Sagittarius Moon helps you learn success isn't stressful. Describe your job or the one you'd like, adding greater peace and stability themes. Once finished, take this, fold it three times toward yourself, and then bury it in your garden near a basil plant, sprinkling rosemary for healing and cinnamon for luck on top of it while you repeat your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am entering a phase of career growth and stability where I will achieve success simply by showing up as my best self.

Sagittarius

How to manifest: Inner peace

Take a moment to cultivate a greater sense of inner peace as Venus retrograde in Leo aligns with the Sagittarius Moon, inspiring you to return to a place of ease and mindfulness. Create an aura spray using a base of plain witch hazel and add a few drops of frankincense and cypress essential oils. As you roll it between your palms, repeat your affirmation as you send your energy into it, and then, as you use it to cleanse your aura, work from your root chakra up to your crown. You can also wear a pyrite necklace or place one in your clothing throughout the day.

Daily affirmation: I am at peace with everything that has happened as I learn to appreciate the growth process.

Capricorn

How to manifest: Patience

Try to embrace more extraordinary patience with everything in your life as Venus retrograde in Leo and the Sagittarius Moon remind you everything is always happening at divine timing. To begin your ritual, write your affirmation on a small piece of paper and fold it away from you three times. Place this inside a small sachet or bag, as you add in marigold seeds, representing Leo, and a few drops of geranium essential oil. As you affirm, bind this offering with a blue ribbon and hang it in a tree outside your home.

Daily affirmation: I am patient with myself, those I care for, and all those matters that seem unfinished around me, as I trust everything is happening in the time it is meant to.

Aquarius

How to manifest: Love

Allow yourself to receive the love you have always desired as Venus retrograde in Leo and the Sagittarius Moon highlight matters of the heart. Begin your ritual by writing your affirmation on paper, folding it three times toward you, and then anointing it with rosehip essential oil. Take this outside and bind it around a rosebud in your garden or one you've purchased from the store with a pink ribbon as you repeat your affirmation seven times.

Daily affirmation: I am dropping any remaining walls around my heart as I make more space to receive the love I desire.

Pisces

How to manifest: Self-prioritization

Take time to focus on yourself and what you need to give to yourself as Venus retrograde in Leo and the Sagittarius Moon help call you inward. Create an altar space in a south-facing area of your home to embrace the fire energy of Leo and Sagittarius by first writing your name on an orange candle, then encircling it with rosemary, green tea, and white rose petals. As you light the candle, repeat your affirmation eight times, and then allow the candle to burn out naturally. Once it has, place all the materials in a blue cloth of tissue paper and wrap them together, placing them under your bed.

Daily affirmation: I focus on myself and my needs as I set a new vibrational frequency to which everything I desire will be effortlessly attracted.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.