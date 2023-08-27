Here's your love horoscope for August 28, 2023, while Uranus retrograde begins.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, August 28, 2023:

Aries

You love to treat yourself, but this can mean problems for your finances, Aries. Money is an essential topic in relationships, and when you're single, it's important to take personal responsibility for this area of your life. But sometimes, life turns in a different direction, and things feel chaotic. Today, the intensity of unexpected events takes place with Uranus retrograde. It's time to review items and plan for the future. While you can't always prepare for the unexpected, you can anticipate what you can and try to be ready.

Taurus

You're one of the signs who tends to be good with change, even though you don't necessarily like it. There's no better time to reflect on your life's goals, and as Uranus retrograde begins in your sign, a part of you may feel like 'something is off,' but you can't put your finger on what that could be. The tendency to feel like something is about to change is typical during Uranus Rx season. And this uneasiness can bleed into other areas of your life. You may need a bit more space than usual today. Don't be afraid to ask for it, Taurus.

Gemini

Uranus retrograde can bring up some interesting themes for your love life. You could have an ex from the past entering your life again. Their sudden presence can throw off your center of peace. It's hard not to wonder if an ex's entry back into your life is some sort of sign that you're meant to be. Giving things time is vital to see how deeply the roots can go in your potential reunion. Let items take the time they need to take to show sincerity. Only jump into things with caution to see how things go.

Cancer

Friendships are the foundation of all things, and today, you may find yourself falling hard for a good friend. It's that tender heart that often idealizes a romantic relationship with your own bestie. This could be the start of something beautiful for you both, but during the retrograde season, evaluate your decision. Though retrograde season can foster an extraordinary bond, things can sometimes lead to regret. You don't want to do anything that impacts your relationship negatively. So, take your time.

Leo

Arguments happen, Leo, and when you and someone else have become closer, it's much easier to get beneath each other's skin. You may find it hard not to push buttons that you know are sensitive points. You might find this to be slightly humorous. Today, aim for emotional maturity in love. You may not understand things and need to discuss matters rather than become emotionally sensitive.

Virgo

Love takes time to grow, and you know your partner is full of unique traits to explore and discover. Virgo, you can always learn something new, so when Uranus retrograde brings a situation into your love life that is both odd and unexpected, it grabs your attention. Today, you get a firm lesson from the school of life about improving your relationship.

Libra

One thing people may need to learn about you is that you can be competitive. Even though you are more a lover than a fighter, you will stand your ground when needed. Today's Uranus retrograde activates your shared resources sector, and this means protecting your interests. The peaceful side of you can go out the window today. Be mindful if you suddenly feel upset if someone crosses a boundary. You won't like it, and you'll likely let them know — quickly.

Scorpio

Love can change instantly without any warning, Scorpio, and you may find that you're at odds with your partner today. When rocky moments happen in love, it's easy to think your relationship has fallen apart. Try not to see a negative moment as the end of the world. Learning where you are weakest in your partnership can make you stronger and closer.

Sagittarius

You love consistency and try your best to foster stability in your relationships. So, when Uranus retrograde begins in your routines sector, it can throw things off in love, and you may react in a controlling way to try and avoid any problems. Today, being mindful of your sudden reaction to the unexpected is important. Routines are important, but what is even more important is how you respond to life's mishaps, especially when there's no one to blame.

Capricorn

You're always a believer in love, and when a relationship falls short, you hope things get better. Today, a relationship that stopped growing may suddenly revive, thanks to Uranus retrograde. Sometimes, people don't realize what they have until they almost lose it. Appreciation for your partner and the life you've built with each other grows during this time, and the sparks you once felt may reappear.

Aquarius

Today, Uranus retrograde activates your family and home sector. When this unpredictable planet fosters instability, it's easy to point fingers and blame others for the problems that occur. Today, tension among family members can bring out the peacemaker in you. You will try to smooth things out of a loving heart, and even when disagreements feel intense, you'll find a way to get people back on the same page.

Pisces

Sometimes, you must say what you feel and leave the rest to fate. Today's Uranus retrograde brings attention to your communication sector, which could have you sharing how you feel with the person you love. Some emotions are hard to express, especially if you aren't sure the other person feels the same way. Its a risk you decide to take, and you likely won't regret it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.