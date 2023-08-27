Here is your tarot horoscope for August 28, 2023, by zodiac sign during Virgo Season and the height of seven planets in retrograde.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, August 28, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You can take things personally, Aries. But today, this tarot card invites you to be less impulsive. A surprising something can happen when you hold back your reaction to circumstances and people. The problem resolves itself, and the tension can simply evaporate.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You are on the fence, Taurus. The future shows a lot of promise for you, and your relationship fails to hold your attention similarly. Today, you may feel conflicted about where you should be. A part of you is not fully invested in your love life, but you're also unwilling to let go of what you have now for an uncertain future. It's a tough day for love, but you will figure things out in due time.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You're ready to fight for what you believe in Gemini. Today's Emperor tarot card reveals a fighter's spirit in you. You strongly desire to assert yourself and let others know you won't be taken advantage of. You are ready to stand your ground and make sure your wants are known.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

You love stability and when you see The Tower tarot card, a card that spells sudden trouble it can be unnerving. Don't let this card cause you to feel alarmed. Sometimes people run late for appointments or sometimes people forget to take something with them to the office. The day may not run smoothly, but you learn to go with the flow and trust the process.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

You're overthinking things. The Temperance tarot card is a revealing card about the future. You have been worrying about a few things that have led to much more. Today, you may worry for many reasons, but remember, worry does not solve problems. Actions do.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You're a gifted and talented person, Virgo. So when you receive the Magician tarot card, you'll need to use all your skillsets today, even those you don't ordinarily use. Today, you'll show someone how nice it is to have a dynamic person around.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Death

An ending may be inevitable, Libra. It can be hard to admit that you could not keep hope alive in this area of your life. But this is how the universe works, and when you finally come around the corner to start over again, you'll find it refreshing. You get to choose what path you'll take next with courage.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

This tarot card implies someone is not showing everything to you. You may suspect that a lie is being told or facts are omitted. Rather than pretend everything is OK, confront the problem head-on.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Empress

It's nice to be in touch with your feminine side. Today is perfect for extending your care and nurturing toward others in ways you enjoy. You might enjoy cooking a meal at home or going to a friend's house to chat. Part of you may enjoy trying a yoga class or spending time in nature.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

You're ready to make the next chapter of your life happen. A part of you may prefer something other than going solo. You'd like to take your friends with you but want to keep your pace going. You have been waiting for this, now is your time to move.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Strength

Today requires more from you than you usually feel able to give. Deep inside you, you'll find the courage to finish a project you've started. You may be tired or feel bored and want to give up. But you won't let things go without completing them. You're determined to see things to the end.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The World

Today, you feel a sense of peace in your heart. Even though things have not been the way you wanted them to go this year. There's a sense of how life takes u-turns and moves you out of one path and puts your feet on another. Today, the path you are on leads to many successes.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.