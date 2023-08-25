The One-Card Tarot Reading On August 26, 2023 For Each Individual Zodiac Sign

Today's tarot horoscope is here for Saturday, August 26, 2023 for all zodiac signs.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

You're a natural-born leader, Aries. So, when you've got to get 'things done,' you often feel it's best to go solo. Today, many hands will offer you help, and you may prefer to decline their assistance. Be careful, Aries. That independent streak can be a weakness at times. So when you fall, be sure you are OK with carrying all the weight on your shoulders.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Emotions are essential; today, how you handle feelings reveals much about your nurturing energy. Today, you are a sensitive soul with empathy for the people in your life. You show leadership through your caring approach, which sets you apart.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You're a generous person with a big heart, so when you see someone in need, you're the first to offer help. You like how it feels to give to friends, family and even strangers going through a tough time because you have been there before. Today, your hard work pays off in how you can afford to be charitable without any need to receive repayment beyond thank you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Today, you're in a fortunate position to do something unique. It's incredible when you hit the right swing and life takes you toward a big goal or dream without much effort. Today, the universe shows you how things flow easily to you because you have attracted it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Life moves quickly, and keeping up with many projects, changes and items on your to-do list can be difficult. If you can't get to it all in one day, rather than wait until the last minute to let others know, say so sooner. Reschedule things so you have more wiggle time and feel less stressed throughout the day.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You don't like showing off your talents, but you have a natural ability to do something special. Today's Magician tarot card is a sign that your skill gets recognized by others. Among all the positive traits you possess, you find one stands out the most above all the rest. Your sweet spot is where to focus your attention today.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You're tired of waiting for someone to tell you it's OK to change your life. It feels nerve-wracking when you're unsure where to start. So, you're hoping to get advice or direction from a friend or a family member. The thing is that sometimes you don't need help when you look for it because you're meant to stand on your own two feet. Make a decision, Libra. Do what you need to do for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

There are two sides to your relationship's coin. On one side, you're satisfied with what you have right now. But there's also the side of you that feels bored at times. It's natural to feel curious about other possibilities when you're in a relationship. You hate to think of stepping out of it. Your partnership may seem less than satisfying, and the thought of ending it may be crossing your mind today, but you won't do it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

It's normal to second-guess yourself at times. You might not know everything about your problem, but is it necessary? You need to trust your instincts and listen to your gut today. What you feel compelled to do is what you need to do. It's time to take action and strike.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

Confidence is your strongest trait; today, you have more pep in your step. It's your turn to have a fantastic day, Capricorn. When the rest of the world is silent, you get the blessing of a beautiful day with The Sun tarot card. Everything you desire works out for you. All that you hope to have in your real life and your dreams will become a reality.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Moon

You can tell when someone isn't being fully honest with you. You may think that you have it all figured out, but sly as this person can be, they figure out how to fly under the radar and keep you in the dark. Today, it may be difficult to pinpoint the level of dishonesty you're experiencing. But you'll figure it out.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

You take your time to think things through because you also have to feel problems out. The Fool tarot card is a card where you rush ahead without pulling back on your feelings. It's a passionate side of you that's coming out and a side you enjoy expressing today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.