The One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On August 25, 2023

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

Don't jump to conclusions, Aries. Today, don't let your pride cause you to assume a situation just yet. You may 'think' you have an answer or know what to do, but give yourself a moment to see other options. It's always good to trust your gut but remember to use your logic too.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Things are looking up, Taurus—today will be an excellent day for you. With the Sun tarot card, all the pieces fall into place. You have an incredible return for your efforts, too. A favorable outcome benefits you even when a situation doesn't pan out how you want it to.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

You may be the voice of reason in someone's life today. When the Five of Cups appears in a tarot card reading, it can mean pain and sorrow caused by chaos or a complex problem in your or another person's life. Working on problems as a team rather than seeing them as permanent is essential. Put your heads together to find a solution. Two people are better than one.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

It's always good to start the day with a plan, Cancer. The Four of Pentacles relates to management and money. How well do you know what your current financial situation is? It takes time to discover your overall expenses, so this tarot card invites you to dig into your bank and credit card statements to see what you have going on.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Your feelings guide the way. Today, listen to your instincts. They provide you with all you need to understand yourself better. If you need more clarity about the future, don't ask others to help you know what you want. Ask yourself first. Everything else confirms what you sense within your heart—not vice versa.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

A spark of an idea manifests today. You never know when brilliance will strike, but today, something will cross your mind and guide your vision for the future. You may devise a business idea or see a flash of your future with your sweetheart. You may sense your life headed in a new direction and get clarity. Write what you think down, though. These moments can be easily forgotten if not handled with care.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

The Eight of Wands represents how quickly life moves. When you've prepared for the door of opportunity to open, it's a beautiful experience because you've anticipated the moment; it's what you have been waiting for. So today, even if your dreams seem far in the distance, work hard to prepare for the future. You never know when your life will move quickly in the direction you want it to.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Chemistry in love is essential, but you also want someone to love you for your mind. Today, pay attention to how someone seems to show their attraction toward you. What does this person focus on the most? Are they curious about your goals and dreams? Do they want to know you better? If not, it could be a red flag.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Today will be challenging, and the Chariot tarot card lets you know that the uphill climb will be worthwhile. You may feel like quitting because it's exhausting to struggle at times. But if you stick to the work ahead, you'll discover that the strain made your victory taste even sweeter.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You have to crawl before you can walk, Capricorn. Today, take learning with humility. Take your time with something before jumping into the spotlight. It's good to assume only a little authority or take on the leader role once you've mastered yourself. This tarot card indicates that being a student is good because it lays the foundation for more — when the timing is right.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Everyone needs time to themselves. Today's tarot card, the Seven of Swords, teaches a person to embrace silence and aloneness. Today, see a chance to detach from the world as a time to grow your character. As a butterfly first starts with a cocoon, you need to incubate a bit before you can blossom and feel free to be who you are.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

People can be so complicated, Pisces. Today, the Nine of Swords signifies that you are dealing with difficult personalities and individual solid opinions. It can feel frustrating when people in your life seem to root against you more than for you. You'll need to choose the high road and keep individuals from getting under your skin.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.