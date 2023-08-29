Horoscope For Today, August 30, 2023 — The Moon Enters Pisces

Here's what today brings for your zodiac sign on August 30, 2023, during the Sun in Virgo opposite of a Moon entering Pisces one day before the big rare full super moon tomorrow.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Dreams are a healthy escape from reality sometimes, and as the Moon enters Pisces, your sector of illusions and spirituality, you are invited to embrace the unknown. It isn't always easy to enjoy a little bit of daydreaming when you have so much work to do. But, today's Moon opposite of the Sun can help you to find the time to break away from the daily grind and give yourself room to detach from life for a while.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may be surprised to find out who is a good friend and who is not. Today's Moon in Pisces highlights your friendship and network sector. Please pay special attention to what people say and not be enchanted by what they say. You may feel close to someone you work with today, but exercise caution during the next two days. Some words may not have the desired roots, and their actions could be more decisive.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today, you could stumble across your dream career, and it can feel too good to be true to see a position opened and you're qualified. If you want to change jobs or are searching for a new role in your current company, look up new postings to see what's available. There's positive energy for you today with supervisors and people in authority who may be needed to give you a reference or to help you make the changes you want.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You get a cosmic download from the universe today, and you receive an abundance of wisdom and knowledge from your higher power. Today's Pisces Moon makes room for you, even if you feel overwhelmed. Problems find a way of showing their solution when you surrender to the universe and wait for the answer to prayer. Nothing will return void for you, so embrace this learning time and see where the road takes you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

What drives you, Leo? Today, it will be essential to know yourself well. There's an allure to something you find on the taboo side, and you may not know why what's secretive is attractive to you right now. The Moon entering Pisces can ignite your desire to search the unknown. Today's energy can bring out a controlling side of you that you can curb if you stay in touch with your deeper motive.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You love to see the good in others, and yet you have high standards for yourself. Today, there may be a slight conflict between what you desire and what you can achieve during the Moon in Pisces. Recognizing your limitations can go in two different directions: you can find a way to be patient while embracing the process, or you might feel frustrated. Today, keeping your ego in check can help you to remain balanced.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today can easily be one of those days where you forget something you needed to do and not realize it until much later. Today's Moon in Pisces brings a free flowing energy to the day, so you'll want to keep your to-do list close by. Set alarms for important meetings, bill payments, and things you have to get done today in a timely manner.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's Moon in Pisces brings a sense of romance in the air. Your heart is open and accessible to sweet gestures made by others. It's a perfect day to leave love notes around the house for your partner or children to find. Pick some flowers from the grocery store on the way home from work, and plan a little candlelight dinner for the evening, even if you're having a simple boxed pizza.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You love your time; today, your more artful side comes out. You may receive sparks of innovation and creativity when the Moon is in Pisces. It's an excellent day for acting, painting, and doing something you enjoy as a hobby. If you like to plan, pick up tickets to a play for the weekend and see what exhibit is showing at your local museum.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's easy to read more into what people say and jump to conclusions; if careful, you can understand others. Today, ask clarifying questions when you don't know what someone is implying. Avoid jumping to conclusions during important meetings or when you and your partner need to brainstorm solutions to problems.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's Pisces Moon is helpful to you in the area of real estate and financial planning. You can find a way to make more money through a creative idea. If you have been thinking about starting a profitable hobby or home-based business, writing your thoughts down is a great day to see which seems most viable.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's Moon enters your sign, activating two days where you can focus on yourself and get good results for your time and energy. Schedule your grooming appointments and your health and dental visits. Remove clutter from personal spaces and iron out details for your daily schedule.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.