Horoscope For Today, August 29, 2023

The Moon will be in Aquarius and go void of course shortly before midnight. Here's how this lively energy affects each zodiac sign in astrology starting August 29, 2023.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to make radical changes in how you do things, and with the retrograde season in high motion, you're ready. Today's Moon in Aquarius brings out your analytical and open-minded nature, enabling you to see the possibilities available. Avoid dismissing something because you don't understand how it will work. Test things out and see how the journey goes first.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Take time out for yourself today, Taurus. Today's Aquarius Moon brings out your solitary side. You prefer to do things on your own and not with a group. It's an excellent day for scheduling online meetings and doing things that don't require your physical presence, including online work or making phone calls to get answers to essential questions.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You learn something new today. The Moon brings out your thoughtful and inquisitive nature. Schedule time for learning, especially if your chosen coursework improves your subject matter expertise for work. Looking forward, check out podcasts or books you'd like to study during September and subscribe to them.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today, you find out the information you need to give you an edge at work or help you to accomplish an important goal. Today's Moon brings powerful energy to your hidden resources sector. If you have the necessary research to finish, today is a great day to dig into files and articles. It's also a great day to consult with a reference librarian for grad students working on dissertations.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Relationships are on the radar, making today perfect for going out with friends or scheduling a date with your favorite person. The Moon in Aquarius makes it much easier for you to relate to what others are feeling. Your empathetic and caring side shines brightly, and others find your charm hard to resist.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today, emotions get pushed aside for the sake of keeping to your tight schedule. Today's analytical Moon brings out your organizational nature in a natural way. It's perfect for updating your project management style. Perhaps you'd enjoy signing up for a project management tool like ClickUp for your business or Asan for personal use.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today, a bright light shines in your creativity sector when the Moon is in Aquarius. You are more easygoing and worry-free today. You're able to enjoy the funner side of life. Today, schedule time for laughter. Watch the new season of Sweet Magnolias or The Dragon Prince. If you prefer to read, grab a copy of this week's NYT Best Sellers in the rom-com section.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's so lovely when you can hang out with family, but it's even better when you're able to detach from the opinions of others and focus on what matters most in your life. Today's Moon in Aquarius allows you to capture the detachment and not let things that typically bother you or get under your skin. If you're still struggling with boundaries, consider reading the book Boundaries by Henry Cloud or The Power of No by Claudia Azula and James Altucher.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's all about saying what you're thinking and meaning what you say. Today's conversations require a bit of forethought. So, if you're participating in public speaking, have your points written out where you can see them. Also, avoid answering things on impulse by email. Schedule stuff after looking at your planner; try not to make promises you aren't sure you can keep.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You can learn about money and how it works, even if you need to figure out where to start. Today's Moon in Aquarius makes online educational tools for money management and wealth building more appealing than usual. You might enjoy seeing what Suze Orman says about school loan forgiveness or read up on the latest rules published by the IRS to plan out the end-of-the-year deductions for the 2023 tax season.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today is all about you, Aquarius, so make time for your personal needs. Consider squeezing in a hair appointment while the Moon is your sign or scheduling a day at the spa. If you prefer to do things at home, close the day with a relaxing bubble bath or a DIY face mask recipe from one of your saved Facebook Reels or TikToks.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's time to let go of the past and move on to the future. It's a great day to finally delete any lingering photos or messages of an ex you have kept on your cell phone. If you've been thinking about reducing your friend count on your Facebook or going dark on social media, today is perfect for deciding when and how to start.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.