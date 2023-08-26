horoscope for today, august 27, 2023

We have an astrological shift in today's energy — Mars leaves Virgo. Today's horoscope, August 27, 2023, reveals why this is a big deal for each zodiac sign.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Relationships take on a new flavor today as your ruling planet, Mars, enters your sector of relationships. Libra represents fairness, justice and balance, and while Mars was in your sector of routines — perhaps in a disruptive way — things fell out of rhythm. Now, despite your tendency to fly solo and independently, you may start to think about interconnectedness within your intimate relationships and business partnerships. Today, pay attention to themes that begin to manifest because that is where your attention must go.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You have a strong personality, but don't be hard on yourself. Now that Mars is entering Libra, the hardworking side of you comes through with forceful energy. Your house of routines gets activated for the next two months. This is a prime time for action. Today, your ambitious nature is determined to reach all your goals. Be aware, though, Bull, that there can be frustration on the horizon as life happens. Take things in stride.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today begins a two-month launch of a creative period in life. All the things that make you feel alive can become fuel for your soul. You're ready to embrace passion in yourself and others. If you love art, music, and cultural events, this is the time to fill your calendar with things you'd like to do and see. As you venture into the world looking to see how others have made their mark on the planet, a part of you will dream about your own legacy. You can anticipate wanting to be seen for the work you do. A little ego-stroking is welcomed!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You love a peaceful environment, and when Mars enters a fellow cardinal zodiac sign, you feel moved to take control of your life — and this can lead to power struggles with family members at home. The entry of Mars into your home and family sector can create a few rifts in relationships, especially with parents or grandparents. Before challenging points of view, be sure that the war you are entering is worth the effort. You could feel alone today, but you might enjoy a little distance until things resettle next week.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today, you discover how well you can debate a point and win. With Mars entering Libra, your assertive side comes out. It can help you negotiate contract terms, from car warranties to cellular plans. You have the potential to get what you want in business dealings and to see errors in written terms before signing. The next few weeks are powerful for you, Leo. This is a great starting point if you have essential deals to make.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's a beautiful time to make money, but there's also a few things you need to watch out for, and that's spending it as soon as it hits your bank account. Mars has a funny way of making it hard to keep what you've earned. As a result, you may act territorial over the beautiful items you buy and want to save for a long time. On the positive side, Mars leaving your sign to enter Libra can land you in a favorable position for real estate deals. It's an excellent time for you, Virgo. So enjoy.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Finally, Mars is leaving your enemy sector and will enter your sign for the next two months. Mars rules your sector of partnerships, so you can anticipate increased interactions with people close to you, such as friends, family or a loved one. While being around others is lovely, your perfectionism may come out more than usual. Today, try not to pick on yourself or focus on what you consider to be your flaws.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

There are times when you know someone isn't really a friend. You can't focus on the reason, but there's a sense of anxiety when they come around. When Mars enters Libra today, you can sense when someone is ingenuine or insincere. Today, should you feel like you need to put up a few guards instead of letting yourself be open and vulnerable, listen to your instincts and trust yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's so good to meet people who support and stand beside you. Today, you'll feel the love and support of friends, especially people within your social and professional network. The belief in teamwork can come alive again, and you'll feel ready to reach significant goals at work. You might receive information on a new corporate plan that puts you in a position to compete in a way you like.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's that time of year again, and the political energy is intense. Today's Mars entering your social status and career sector makes it essential to avoid mingling business with personal life. Political conversations could quickly trigger you even if you agree with what is being said. During the Mars in Libra transit, which will last through mid-October, avoid arguing with others about their beliefs.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today, your personal beliefs and philosophies begin to take shape, and you'll want to feed your mind with podcasts, courses, and articles filled with wisdom and knowledge. You could find something inspiring about a thought leader you like during this quest to learn and grow. Their life can inspire you to do something unique with your life story this month.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today, you learn to let go of the things you can't control and hold on to your peace of mind. Today, with Mars entering Libra, you feel passionate about the things you love. There can also be a more savage side to you during Mars in Libra ... you learn that you can't change people who do not want to work on themselves. Although knowing this can break your heart, you dare to accept it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.