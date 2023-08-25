5 Luckiest Chinese Zodiac Signs From August 28 - September 3, 2023

Five Chinese zodiac signs are the luckiest in the week of August 28 - September 3, 2023. First, here are the lucky messages of the week for everyone. You may not know this, but you hold a vast wealth of power deep within your soul deep within your soul.

It's easy to forget its existence when faced with everyday life and its annoyances. If you could only turn inward, close your eyes and tap into that space, you would realize you can do more miracles than you know. The universe is trying to help you unlock your true potential. Luck is just one of the forms it takes on this journey of endless steps. This week's i-ching hexagram of luck in a mountain over the mountain (#52).

Sometimes all you need to do to hear the whispers of luck and fortune is to become still and pay attention. Meditation can help in this regard, but you also need to trust your intuition and have faith in where it's leading you or where it's asking you to stay. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest this week.

Five Chinese zodiac signs luckiest this week of August 28 - September 3, 2023:

1. Rat

1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Electric luck

Rat, your luck this week is swift and electric. You only have to think of your desires and you will immediately know what to do. Of course, some of the answers and directives may cause fear to rise in your heart. Especially if you have self-esteem issues or believe you don't deserve all the good the world offers. Try to find balance and ground yourself with gentle breathing when you hit those obstacles. The only way forward is through.

Some of you will benefit from creating a vision board of your dreams to enable luck to do your bidding. Even making a list of everything you want in your life, whether silly, preposterous or ambitious, can help you in the long run. It's time to find structure within the chaos.

2. Ox

1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

Luck of the traveler

Ox, if you are traveling at this time or will be on the road this week, you couldn't have chosen a better time for the same. Luck is on your side in this endeavor and you will find hidden gems and extraordinary experiences waiting for you in the most unexpected places. For others who won't be traveling, this message hints at a crossroads you are at right now. Be careful of the paths in front. Foolish decisions can lead to unsolvable consequences.

Interestingly, the traveler's luck is a tricky mistress. If you don't trust your intuition, you can easily get waylaid and won't be able to pick out the lucky information or boon sitting in the middle of treacherous imposters. So stay sharp!

3. Pig

1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

Blessed by the Sun

Pig, you are in your power this week — your true element. The universe is here to be the wind beneath your wings and help you conquer your goals and ambitions. It can't get any more golden than this. Be careful who you associate with now and don't brag about your accomplishments or ideas. You may attract poisonous people who hate that you have this blessing while they don't. You may even call yourself folks who were on the universe's good side once but fell from grace because of their actions. They may try to steal that which is not meant for them.

Crystals that resonate with the power of the Sun and motifs and symbols reminiscent of the same are lucky for you now. Use them to give you strength, wisdom and protection. Just make sure you don't misuse the blessings being offered to you.

4. Horse

1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Karmic luck

Horse, your luck this week is so fated and universal that you won't be able to control it, no matter how hard you try. This luck is here to right the wrongs you have suffered. Karma is your best friend at this time. Just make sure to walk away once you witness karma's wrath. Standing around with glee written all over your face can often invite nasty things.

You can aid this energy with rituals that help you recover from what is no longer needed. Black candles are an excellent ingredient for the same. Fire in all its purifying glory can work, too, although you should take proper safety precautions if you are working with it.

5. Rooster

1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Monetary luck

Rooster, your luck this week is plain and simple. It will help you find opportunities to grow your wealth and may also directly bring wealth. This luck is not just restricted to financial matters. Your reputation will also get a solid boost because of this luck. For some of you, this luck is tied to your romantic partner.

If you feel called to, do a gratitude ritual sometimes over the weekend to send your good wishes and thanks into the universe. You can also forgo this and instead choose to volunteer at a charitable organization or do something similar to pay it forward.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.