3 Chinese Zodiac Signs With Great Love Horoscopes Starting August 28, 2023

Three Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest in love in the week of August 21 - 27, 2023. First, here are the love messages of the week for everyone. The greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return. Some of you are ensnared in the anguish of unrequited love. Others are overjoyed that you and your significant other want a future together. What if there's only a thin line separating these two realities? What if the same person who may pledge loyalty to you for the rest of their life would have walked away with cold feet if you met them a few years back?

This week's i-ching hexagram of love is water over the mountain (#39), changing to water over heaven (#5). Sometimes all you need is a little luck and a bucketload of patience. Ask yourself what you are willing to wait for. Would you be happy if you settled for someone unworthy just because your supposed biological clock is ticking away? Now let's focus on the three Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love between August 28 - September 3, 2023.

Chinese zodiac signs with great love horoscopes starting August 28, 2023:

1. Goat

1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027

Goat, don't lose yourself in the throes of pleasure and frolic. That's the message for you this week. This week, many exciting experiences are in store for you, waiting to sweep you off your feet. Despite it all, the universe is cautioning you to take it slower than the blood in your veins may want you to. It will allow you to grow with the experience.

If you are in a relationship, concerns about the future, the well-being of your children and what you and your partner will do when you are old are being highlighted for you. Journal your feelings about the same and openly discuss them with your partner. Serious subjects can be anxiety-inducing but you will feel light and happy once you feel more confident and know the two of you are in it together.

If you are single, your manifestation powers are strong this week. You can use it to bring your soulmate, but be careful. Some of you have serious self-esteem issues and insecurities plaguing you behind the scenes. If you don't settle these doubts first, you will inadvertently bleed that energy into your manifestations and call something unsavory into your life. Maybe even a toxic karmic mate! A ritual with a red candle scented like roses is perfect for this week. If your faith is strong, you can even purchase a specialized candle spelled by a magick practitioner.

2. Ox

1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021, 2033

Ox, you will write your love story and bring it to life this week. So be extra careful of your thoughts and feelings and don't let negativity bring something bad into your life. Many of you are the object of desire of many people at once, whether you know it or not. Some of you are coveted even though you already have a significant other. Pay attention to these undercurrents while socializing lest someone try to break up your relationship with your mate.

If you are in a relationship, having heart-to-hearts and enjoying each other's company on pleasant dates is indicated for you. Better still, if the location is peaceful and offers the two of you privacy while giving you the ambiance of the great outdoors or the product of an artist's mind, your sexual energy will be strong too this week, so you never know when one thing might lead to another. Especially if you suddenly purchase a hot outfit that blows your bae's mind.

If you are single, the chances of finding true love this week are slim. The chances of finding yourself and making yourself happy are excellent. Don't underestimate the power of self-love and self-care. Before you can invite the right person into your life, you must be willing to show yourself love and care. Otherwise, you will allow just about anybody in your sacred space.

3. Horse

1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026

Horse, an intriguing week lies in wait for you. Some of you have a strong crush on someone, and others are happily hitched with the love of your life. Regardless of which side you fall on, you will find yourself in social circumstances this week where your blood will rush through your veins and desire will seize your heart only for you to realize that there are no appropriate avenues to act upon your impulses. It will be comical, frustrating and sweet at the same time.

If you are in a relationship, you must add more spice to your life. The energy of this week is here to support you. How about a spontaneous trip over the weekend to a camping ground where you and your partner can gaze at the stars while holding hands? Or how about signing up for couples' salsa classes? Even watching your favorite TV series together can be an aphrodisiac if you are with the right person. Let your imagination take the wheel and go with the wind.

If you are single, be careful of what you share on social media this week. You may have an icky ex stalking you behind the scenes. Some of you will benefit from doing a cord-cutting ritual this week to close out the unsavory chapters in your past. It's doubly essential if you often find yourself dating people who are astonishingly similar to each other in the most toxic manner possible.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.