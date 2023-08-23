3 Zodiac Signs With Beautiful Daily Horoscopes On August 24, 2023

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on August 24, 2023. First, here are the messages of the day for everyone. Fate is placing choices in front of us at this time. Do you know what truly lies within your heart? If not, it's time to find out lest you make the wrong choice. There's a difference between intuitive knowing and hormonal avalanches. The former will lead you true. The latter will push you towards short-term wins, only to lose out in the long run. Can you temper this side of yourself?

The Sun has officially moved into Virgo now. With the onset of Virgo season, now's the time to be practical, diligent and assertive without being hypocritical. Of course, Mars is on its way out of Virgo at this time, so be mindful of this changing energy. In another few days, you may suddenly feel a disconnect between what you wish to do and what you can accomplish. With Mercury Retrograde in Virgo, now's not the time to be rash. Neither is it the time to move at a snail's pace.

The energy today is leaning heavily in favor of love and loving actions. Do one thing today that lets a loved one know how much you care for them. It can be something small like bringing home their favorite snack unexpectedly. It can also be something big, like suggesting you go to that vacation destination they have always wanted to. Do what comes from the right place in your heart. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 24, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 24, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today will be an excellent day for you if you are in an authority position in some capacity. It can be in your workplace or personal life. Just remember to stay grounded as you make plans and decisions at this time so you continue to benefit from this wind beneath your wings. You may even want to look at your investments and finances today.

Sun in Virgo, inconjunct Pluto in Capricorn, is in your corner today. If it feels like one superior is against you and another is on your side (even if they don't want to reveal their hand outright), trust your gut and do what you know you must do. Your diligence will pay off. Just make sure not to be boastful of your intelligence or your actions.

If you feel called to, today is a good day for a money ritual. You can use a fake cheque to write the desired amount you wish to manifest. You can also write your wish on a dry bay leaf, burn it and drift the ashes into the air. Green crystals, especially malachite, will help you magnify your current manifestations.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, if you haven't counted your accomplishments lately and reminded yourself of all the great things about you, today's a great day to do just that. It can feel awkward to some of you, especially if you were raised by narcissistic individuals who told you that taking pride in yourself is bad (mainly because they didn't want to be reminded of their incompetencies). You have to start somewhere. Many problems can be averted by the simple act of knowing oneself and one's potential.

Pluto in Capricorn opposite Juno in Leo and square Ceres in Libra is aligned in your favor but in a weird way. You will come across people and situations that will reveal what true loyalty and support look like. Spoiler: cheerleaders aren't always real supporters, while critics are not always enemies.

Some of you will benefit from incorporating a daily affirmations practice into your life now. It's not about deluding yourself or losing touch with reality. It's more about reminding yourself that the human spirit is far more capable than what most people make it out to be.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, today will either be a peaceful day for you or it will get ruined by the pettiness of others. Thankfully, you are on the best horoscopes list, so all you need to do to prevent the latter from happening is avoid engaging with folks who give off an aura of discomfort and heightened emotions. Trust your intuition on this one. You will thank yourself later.

The transiting Moon in Sagittarius can often make you feel as if your emotions are in a blind spot. Mercury retrograde will add to this burden today. Despite this, you will find your way and know the right path forward. The universe has removed the painted target off your back.

Also, today is good for manifestation rituals or turning over a new leaf. Make sure you don't use writing exercises to help you with your commitments, as Mercury Retrograde will upend it for you. Better to stick to the non-verbal and abstract methods at this time, like inspired singing, visualization meditation or even crystal ball gazing, to tune into the cosmic goodwill.

