Each Zodiac Sign's First Quarter Moon Affirmation & Manifestation Ritual For August 24, 2023

Take every opportunity the universe offers you. Create a space of intention, recognizing it's not just about one moment of manifesting but, instead, the building blocks which create all you desire as they come together. Step into this place of seeing the bigger picture, not to become overwhelmed, but so you can see what can be done now to bring your dream to its fullest fruition.

Thursday, August 24, invokes the energy of the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius, helping you reflect on your desired intention on the New Moon in Leo and make more determined progress toward achieving your goals. There's also a reflectiveness in energy. As you can understand, it's not just about achieving one thing but all the small pieces that go into manifesting the bigger picture.

First Quarter Moons are a time to show the universe your commitment toward your dreams and to understand that while everything progresses as it's meant to, you must be unwavering in your dedication toward manifesting your intention. This is when the universe may test you with distractions or even the illusion of something else coming to fruition to see how much you genuinely want what you say you do.

Focus today on whether the signs you are getting from the divine are opportunities for more significant growth or progression or a test to see if you will give up or accept something more easily attained. As you dedicate yourself to your intention, the path forward will become clearer because you will strengthen your vibration to attract what you most desire.

The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius creates an energy of hope, optimism and the ability to see the bigger picture, which will help you not only become more determined in your manifesting but will also give you the ability to see the small steps of action you can take at this moment — even during the midst of the retrograde season.

Sagittarius is a fire sign that embraces a deep sense of spirituality and action. Focus your rituals today on the element of fire and incorporate herbs or essential oils of rosemary, peppermint, ginger and sage, which represent this powerful fire sign. You can also embrace the intensity of the crystals which rule over this zodiac sign for a greater embodiment of the Sagittarian energy, like turquoise, ruby, citrine or black obsidian.

By embracing the natural elements of Sagittarius in your rituals, you can create a powerful energy to proclaim your soul's determination not to be distracted from your purpose and the motivation you feel toward manifesting your inner desires. Today is an opportunity to embrace the ability of divine sight, commit to your intention and trust that as you take the steps forward will appear.

First Quarter Moon affirmation and manifestation ritual for August 24, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Embracing risk

The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius activates your sector of new experiences and abundance, helping you to take the risks necessary to create the life you desire. Create a tea for your ritual using the Sagittarian herbs, peppermint, rosemary and ginger. As the tea steeps, hold your hands over the mug and repeat your affirmation, sending that energy into it. Once it's ready to drink, focus on intentionally embracing risk as you keep your affirmation in your mind's eye.

Daily affirmation: I am safe to take opportunities for risk and abundance.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Deepening intimacy

Focus on creating a deeper intimacy in your relationship as the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius lights up this sector of your life. To begin your ritual, light three red candles, encircling them with sage, rosemary and ginger. As you focus on the fire element before you, repeat your affirmation eight times, symbolizing this sector of your life. Once you've finished, collect the herbs in an offering dish and using the middle candle, light it to use as a smudge on yourself and your bedroom.

Daily affirmation: I am capable and worthy of creating a relationship with a deep intimate bond.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Romantic growth

As the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius highlights your romantic sector, reflect on the areas of growth you want to incorporate into your relationship. To begin, light a pink candle to honor the fire element of Sagittarius and encircle it with white or yellow carnations representing this zodiac sign. As you repeat your affirmation, allow the candle to burn for seven minutes, incorporate the angel number connected to relationships and then place the flowers under your pillow while you sleep.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing opportunities for growth in my romantic relationship.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Self-prioritization

Embrace your own needs and dreams for life as the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius helps you to focus on your sector of well-being. Take time today to anoint a white candle with sage essential oil, and then light it, focusing on the flame as you repeat your affirmation. Once you have settled into your breath, tie a red string around your right ring finger as you repeat your affirmation, promising to put yourself first. You can also use a ring with a crystal representing Sagittarius, such as ruby or turquoise.

Daily affirmation: I am prioritizing myself and the dreams that I have for my life.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Commitment to your dreams

As the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius helps you to embrace your commitment to living the life of your dreams, focus on creating a space to deepen your intentions. Begin by creating an offering bowl, adding to a written list of what you have dreamed of for your life, rosemary, sage, basil and peppermint. Take this outside, and safely burn it while repeating your affirmation. Once the ashes have cooled, allow them to scatter to the wind.

Daily affirmation: I am committed to my dreams and honoring the life I genuinely want to live.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Expansion

The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius activates your home and family sector, helping you create an expansive new beginning in this area of your life. To begin your ritual, take two eggs, write your name on one and the names of all the others you live with on the other. Or, if you live by yourself, the qualities or changes you hope to manifest in your home. Place them together in a bowl, anointing them with ginger essential oil and sprinkle basil and peppermint over them. Once ready, take them outside and bury them together in your garden, sprinkling lavender on top for love.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing positive changes in my home and family as I focus on expanding.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Powerful conversations

Focus on embracing the power of your words as the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius highlights your communication sector. For this ritual, create a sacred herb bundle that can be worn as a necklace under your clothes or tucked into your undergarments. You can make it as small as possible if the ingredients are all present. Begin by collecting a small pouch or making your own with a small square of fabric. Add rosemary, basil, ginger, peppermint and citrine. As you gather the materials and bind them close, repeat your affirmation and place them in your clothing throughout the day.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing the power of my words to create the life I desire to live.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: A deep value for yourself

Take time to honor yourself, as the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius highlights your sector of value and self-worth. Create a sacred bath to help nurture yourself by adding rosemary, ginger and peppermint essential oils. Add a few carnation blossoms to the tub to embody the Sagittarius energy more deeply, and as you sink into the warm waters, repeat your affirmation as you place your hands on your heart.

Daily affirmation: I am honoring my internal value by allowing myself to trust what is meant for me and what isn't.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Trust

The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius activates your sector of self, helping you to build a deeper trust within yourself, which will also radiate out into your life. Begin by creating an altar space using a blue candle that you have anointed in rosemary essential oil and rolled in crushed peppermint leaves. As you light the candle, anoint your sacral chakra with the essential oil and place your hands there while repeating your affirmation. Allow the candle to burn out thoroughly, then return the melted wax to the earth.

Daily affirmation: I trust my inner knowledge and allow myself to feel confident in every decision I make.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Listening to your intuition

Embrace your intuition as the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius activates this sector of your life. Collect a small square of blue fabric and place it in rosemary, white sage, turmeric and black obsidian. As you bind it with a violet ribbon, repeat your affirmation and then put it under your pillow to help you open to the dream world and your intuitive side.

Daily affirmation: I am tuning into my intuition as I allow myself to connect to the universe more deeply.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: A new life path

The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius activates your sector of dreams and goals as you feel encouraged to focus on what is truly important to you. To begin your ritual, create an altar space with an orange candle for courage, ginger root, basil and peppermint. Once you've allowed your breath to settle, write down what ideas and dreams you've had recently or even those you feel called to return to.

Fold it three times away from you to send them out into the universe. Then safely burn after the candle has burned for eleven minutes, a symbol of your new path. Once finished, let the winds take the cooled ashes and place the candle somewhere private only you will see it.

Daily affirmation: I am open to creating a new life path that honors my goals and dreams.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Positive career changes

Embrace the power to create positive career changes as the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius activates your professional sector. Create a hole in your garden's soil, adding basil, ginger, sage, a new coin or anything else that represents the career changes you seek. Then, light a green candle on top of the herbs, repeating your affirmation until it burns out naturally. Cover your offering with the remaining soil, and sprinkle cinnamon for prosperity.

Daily affirmation: I am excited about creating positive career changes in my professional life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.