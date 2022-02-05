8 Traits Of A Truly Loyal Man Who Won't Cheat

Every woman has a type. Some women like men who are long and lean, while others prefer guys with a bit of muscle on their bones. Some like their guys to be funny and witty, and some look for the quiet and sensitive types. The one trait that all women look for, though, is loyalty.

Want to know if you are one of the lucky ones who has found a truly loyal guy?

Here are the traits of a truly loyal man who won't cheat:

1. He wants to be emotionally intimate, not just physically intimate.

When you're young, you're told that “men only want one thing." That one thing, of course, is sex.

This is true for some men, who don't seem to care about the dinner or the movie. They don't put a lot of thought into dates, and you can tell that they're just waiting for the part when you get into bed.

Your man is different. He wants to know about your day. He wants to know what makes you laugh and cry, and he wants to hear all about your childhood.

When other men might tune out when the conversation starts to get real, your man invests fully and enjoys deepening the relationship.

2. He is genuinely interested in you on all levels.

Your man isn't one who tunes out whenever you start talking about something that doesn't interest him.

He listens as much as he talks and is truly interested in what you have to say. He wants to know who you are as a person and how you got to this point in your life.

3. He tells his friends all about you.

He loves you so much that he talks to your friends about you all the time. He's probably told them so much that they wonder if he talks about anything else.

And, of course, he introduces you as his girlfriend, not just as his “friend." He is proud that he is dating you, and he wants to brag about it.

4. He doesn't keep secrets.

Your man wants you to know him just as deeply as he wants to know you, so he doesn't hide things.

He doesn't close out his email account when you use his computer, and he doesn't mind if you can overhear his phone calls. He has nothing to hide, and he wants you to know it.

5. He shows you that you are the only woman for him.

Any man can pay lip service to loyalty. It's pretty easy for a man to tell you that he isn't interested in any other women, yet still be looking over your shoulder at the blonde at the next table.

Your man definitely notices if another woman is attractive, and he might even point her out to you. But he looks at you differently. His eyes on you make you feel like you're the only woman in the room because, for him, you are.

6. He makes you a priority.

Some men say that their romantic relationships are the most important connections in their lives, then turn right around and blow off a date night to hang out with their buddies. Not your guy.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

He would rather be with you than with anyone else, so there's no one he will ditch you for. Also, you're the first one he asks for an opinion if he has a big decision to make. Your thoughts are the ones that count for him.

7. He takes the time to call or text you, even when he's busy.

Your man makes you his first priority even when work or other obligations have him on the run.

Even on days when he's up against the wall with deadlines, he takes his lunch break to call you and ask how you're doing. Not only are you that important to him, but just hearing your voice helps him to get through the day.

8. He is there for you as your equal partner.

Relationships are all about give-and-take, and your man knows it. Forget about traditional gender roles and stereotypes; your man will gladly don an apron and cook you dinner, and he'll wash up afterward.

He may even bring you a glass of wine, put on your favorite movie, and watch it with you – and when he says it's his pleasure, he'll really mean it!

Higher Perspective seeks to bring together like-minded individuals focused on personal growth and expanding their consciousness. We can be better to our planet, better to our brothers and sisters, and better to ourselves.

This article was originally published at Higher Perspectives. Reprinted with permission from the author.