3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love On August 28, During Uranus Retrograde

It's August 28, and we are in for a treat. Today begins one of the most transformative transits, which would be Uranus in retrograde, and it certainly doesn't hurt that it will occur during the fixed earth sign of Taurus. What starts on this day ends on January 27, 2024, giving us plenty of time to adapt, grow and make something out of what we'll be learning. In love, this is a pretty amazing time, as this is the transit that helps lovers get in touch with who they really are, what they need to become better and how to parlay that in the real world ... together.

The beginning days of Uranus retrograde bring us the desire to do a deep dive into our psyches so that we may unearth whatever it is that troubles us for the sole purpose of working on it and getting rid of it. We are brutally honest with ourselves during Uranus in retrograde. We welcome change and know it will not happen overnight. While Uranus in retrograde works for every zodiac sign, this first day, August 28, will jumpstart its passage by helping out three zodiac signs in particular. Fortunately, this will work well in terms of love and romance.

As a couple, we will see that change starts within, and we'll be very open to doing the work it takes to bring forth the best in ourselves. Rather than focusing on what's wrong with our partners, we will make a conscious decision to focus on what WE, ourselves, need to do to be the best we can be. It's about the US today, and during this first day of Uranus in retrograde, we will be happy to start the work. These three zodiac signs will make the most of 'day one.'

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on August 28, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've been on a tear for a long time now, and that means that you've concluded that self-love is what you need to rely upon in your life and that that's the stuff that will make your romantic love work all the better. You are now approaching Uranus in retrograde and it's about to bring something out in you that you will recognize as the best attitude you'll ever have.

You are not about to go backward. Regarding your relationship, you feel your partner needs to step up and match you, or they will get left behind. It's not what you want to do, but on August 28, 2023, you will feel so inspired that your vibe will infect them and they, too, will get on the good foot and try their hardest to be the best partner in the world.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It finally hits you that you must change your life or get left behind. In love, you must come to terms with the person you are with, as they are truly and without fail the best person you've ever known. On August 28, 2023, you will feel how the first day of Uranus in retrograde affects your sense of reality.

You will ask yourself the important questions, and most of all, you will understand that this is your one life and that you no longer have any excuses left as to why you are not rising to the challenges that your romantic relationship has presented you. It's time to reach for the stars, Gemini. You have the best person before you — no more baby games. It's time to act the part of the partner. Once you get this, your whole life will improve. You were meant for this.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It may have taken an entire lifetime to get to where you are today, August 28, 2023, but you can't help but feel that you are finally READY. Ready for love, ready for the challenge and ready to take a long, hard look at yourself for answers to the mysteries of life. You are experiencing the first day of Uranus in retrograde, and it feels good ... it feels promising, as if the scales have fallen from your eyes and you can see for the first time.

You see that you are with someone who is precious and should not be taken advantage of. You've been handed a gift, and now, during Uranus in retrograde, you realize this ... and it's important. Understand how amazing your love life is, and cherish it. Do not question or doubt it, as those days are officially over today.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.