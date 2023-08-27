4 Zodiac Signs Might Fall Out Of Love & End Relationships August 28 - September 3, 2023

The time has come to say good bye, and when you know, you know. Let's chalk this one up to 'I tried.' We did our best and it will be during this week that we know in our hearts that we can no longer continue on with the romantic relationship that simply cannot work. We tried. We did our best ... or, perhaps we didn't do our best.

Either way, the effort that it might take to even attempt to get things back on track would be earth-shattering, and for those of us who have already left the romance in spirit, there is no going back. This week lets us know that we have hit the point of no return. This is the week we fall out of love and end out relationship.

It will be during the week of August 28 - September 3, 2023 that four zodiac signs come to know the truth behind why they are no longer feeling it, in terms of romance; it's that time and that means it's time to say goodbye. There are some very strong Venus influences happening this week, and all of them will have us feeling remorse, determination, regret, and resignation. We are looking at Moon opposite Venus, Moon trine Venus and the eventual return of Venus direct, after its retrograde motion. These are the transits that will sway the direction of our love lives this week, and for the four signs that will be most affected, the outcome will be an ending.

Here's the thing: endings aren't bad, they're just ... endings. And for every ending there's a new beginning. We may go through a healing period, but that doesn't mean all is lost; we will go on, of course, and for the four signs who will know that the ending of this relationship is inevitable, they will also know that life goes on and that, so will we. August 28 - September 3, 2023 may feel rough on many lovers, but it will not end US. These are the four signs that will see their romances break up during this week.

Four zodiac signs fall out of love and breakup this week:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This is the week where you recognize that your partner is not living up to their part of the bargain, you believe in them and you have all this time, and yet, they are continuously putting off what you know to be THEIR responsibility. It's as if this person can't grow up, and honestly, you don't know if you have the patience to parent them anymore, and being someone's parent, as opposed to being their partner is just NOT what you signed on for. You are starting to realize that this person is a dreamer, and while that looks cute on a younger person, you are starting to see that the person you fell in love with is stuck in dreamland. You feel that you owe yourself better than this, and while you still love this partner of yours very much, you recognize that they are holding you back, and you very much need to move on.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

While you don't want to blame to inevitable break up on your partner, you can't help but notice that this person doesn't seem to be putting in any effort at all to keep it together. You've spent some good, solid time in each other's presence, and for a while there, you thought that they were 'the one.' In fact, you very much wanted them to be 'the one' simply because it's a hassle to try and find someone else to fill the role. During the week of August 28 - September 3, 2023, you'll see that what you have seems to be dissolving rather fast. It's as if the moment you started to notice things fail, they began to fail at the speed of light. This ship is going down fast, and you don't want to be caught in the spiraling wake of disaster that you foresee, and so this week you propose the idea of breaking up. They will take you up on it.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your partner seems to be living in a separate world from you, and while you used to think that was cute, you no longer see them as anything but a burdensome weight, one that you have somehow become the bearer of that weight. Your partner is in a fantasy world, and because you've enabled them to carry on, doing nothing, adding nothing, they are now so comfortable with you being the only one who works that they've come to rely on your for this. You are an enabler, Capricorn, and while you might have been this way for your own convenience, you don't feel that you can continue on like this. During the week of August 28 - September 3, 2023, you will know in your heart that if you don't rid yourself of this burdensome relationship, you will evaporate into thin air. You are losing yourself for someone else, and this may end up being your last week together.

4. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What you feel is used. This week brings that concept to the forefront of your mind, and in knowing this, you will come to the point where you know you can no longer take it. During the week of August 28 - September 3, 2023, you will break up with the person you've been with because you don't feel you can support them any longer. You feel used and demoted; you were once the love of their lives, and now you feel as though you are the bank, the meal-maker, the life support system, and rather than think of this person as a vampire who has sucked the life out of you, you will move into 'self love mode' and you will end this once and for all. You don't need to stick around to be used another day. Let your self respect do the work for you, and get out now. It's all going to be OK, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.